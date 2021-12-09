Pan India Cloud Coffee brand SLAY Coffee announces the launch of India's First digital Grab & Go Coffee Bar

India's best rated and fastest growing coffee brand, SLAY Coffee launched India's first digital grab and go coffee bar concept at the MAPIC (formerly Indian Retail Forum) event that concluded in Mumbai yesterday.

It plans to launch 100 such Coffee Bars across Tier 1 metro cities in the next 12 months. SLAY Coffee is a pioneer in the online coffee space and is well known for its packaging innovation, SLAYCase that enables spill proof delivery of coffee without loss of temperature.

Key Features of SLAY Coffee Bars:

From menu discovery to ordering and payments - everything is digital

AR based coffee recommendations

Rotating menu of coffees made from the finest Indian Arabica and Robusta beans

Fair Prices - premium coffees starting from INR 100/- onwards

Highly resource efficient - less than 100 SFT for the whole setup

Sustainability promise - 99 percent plastic free packaging and blockchain-enabled traceability

With a footprint of over 150 Cloud Cafes across 15 cities and a vision to democratize great coffee experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, SLAY Coffe's Co-Founder Chaitanya Chitta said, "We are excited to bring a new age coffee experience to coffee lovers across the country. We are known for our wide range of great coffees, standout packaging, fair pricing and convenience. With SLAY Coffee Bars, we will replicate the same experience in the physical format while keeping simplicity at the heart of everything we do. If you are a coffee lover, our mission is to bring handcrafted, high quality coffee of your choice closer to you without burning a hole in your pocket."

SLAY sources premium coffee beans directly from farms in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Its Signature blend is made with 100 percent Arabica beans while its proprietary blend SLAY X is a celebration of Indian Robusta beans. The blend has the highest caffeine content among Indian coffees.

All SLAY Coffee blends are roasted in small batches and the coffee is ground fresh upon order and handcrafted by skilled Baristas. The brand recently launched its first experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor