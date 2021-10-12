Parikshit Balochi: a small-town boy from India is now UAE's funniest breakfast show host

From facing the world's largest chocolate fountain, enjoying a bird's eye view of one of the world's bluest lakes, Blausee in Switzerland, and standing in the middle of several kilometres of salt flats in Bolivia to revelling in the awesomeness of China's rural dwellers, when Parikshit Balochi is not thrilling hundreds of thousands of listeners on regular mornings in the United Arab Emirates, you'll find him wanderlusting somewhere in Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean or even Asia.

But it didn't always begin this way for Parikshit. In fact, just over a decade ago, this now renowned radio presenter and travel blogger didn't even own a passport. Today, he's an established travel blogger with footprints in at least 80 countries around the world. And if you ever find yourself in the UAE or connect with his show online, you'll hear his voice reverberating on City 101.6's Breakfast Show between 6 am to 10 am. Who better to host and present the breakfast show on Bollywood's Music Station if not the charismatic, lively, and knowledgeable Parikshit?

Born in the small town of Jodhpur, India, where he had his elementary education until XIIth standard, Parikshit's first attempt at radio was more or less accidental. He had only accompanied his friends to audition for Jodhpur's first private radio station and ended up being the only selected male out of about 8,000 people. All he ever knew before then was working with his hands to put food on the table. At the tender age of 13, and like most other small town Indian boys, he already knew what it meant to carry an entire family on his shoulders.

At the time, college wasn't even in the picture. He would simply find copies of newspapers and flip over to the ad pages. That was where he found his passion - a passion he never knew he had. He never even thought about becoming a radio jockey. He still recounts how he was the only male in his first ever on air team - the poor, little teenage boy from Jodhpur.

Parikshit has an air of excitement around him; the type that gets you pumped up for the rest of the day. His voice and strong positive energy comes across as inspiring, motivating and energising, the kind anyone wants to listen to first thing in the morning. But beside this fun and exciting part that loves to thrill with games and music lies a serious journalistic side to him. He still remembers his live broadcast from the 26/11 attacks where he was on air giving live and important updates during a trying period. Parikshit was also on ground doing a live coverage during the Navratri stampede; still regarded as one of Jodhpur's biggest tragedy.

After doing radio in India for half a decade, he moved to Dubai in 2010 where he now hosts a popular breakfast show on UAE's No.1 Bollywood Music Station. He's a complete Indian abroad - on and off air - exploring as many places and people as he possibly can. His show is one of the most popular in Dubai and even beyond, not just among the Indian community, but also among non-Indians. No wonder he's been widely recognised by reputable organisations over the years. One noteworthy achievement was getting on the Limca Book of World Records for hosting the longest live radio ever - a whopping 195 hours.

Parikshit is also the proud recipient of the prestigious IRF Award for his amazing contributions to the De Taali campaign in Delhi, a movement against eve teasing. Since moving to Dubai, he has been nominated thrice as Best Radio Presenter in the UAE, a feat he doesn't take likely. What makes his show standout is his ability to create a comfortable atmosphere of informality with his guests who are mostly Bollywood celebrities. He connects on a very intimate level, helping them to ease into the show and interact as though they're having a chat with friends and family.

From spot on interviews with stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to exclusives with other top celebrities from the Indian and global movie and music scene, Parikshit has been able to build the biggest breakfast show in the UAE using wits, talent, creativity and consistency. It is this fame, eclectic and eccentric personality that has drawn individuals and brands to him. He has had several collaborations with brands such as Policy Bazaar, Midea, Al Ansari Exchange, Western Union, Novo Nordisk, RAKBANK, Landmark Group, Emaar and Carpisa.

Others include Singapore Tourism, Air India, Goa Tourism, Malta Tourism, Bolivia Tourism, Majid Al Futtaim, and Century Financial. These brands have benefitted immensely from his large radio and social media following and influence to build their own brands and positioning. He has also gracefully hosted several red carpet shows, concerts and events such as the IIFA Green carpet and TOIFA red carpet, sharing the stage with big names like AR Rahman, every time he has performed in the UAE, Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Sonu Nigam, Salman Khan, Arijit Singh, Daler Mehndi, Vishal Shekhar, Badhshah, and Honey Singh. But of all these moments, the most beautiful was proposing to his sweetheart and partner at one of Indian music composer, production, sing-songwriter Vishal Shekhar's concert - a moment he'll cherish forever.

Riding on his successes as a radio jockey and celebrity host, Parikshit has had the opportunity to travel to several destinations, including the Maldives, Switzerland, the Chinese hinterlands, South America, and others. With this, he has documented his many thrilling encounters with mind-blowing sights, places, people, and foods, culminating in an Instagram travel blog that has garnered hundreds of thousands of following, millions of engagements and reputable recognition. So Hola at him on Instagram - @parikshitbalochi

Awarded as the Middle East's travel blogger of the year in 2019 and Filmfare Middle East's Travel blogger of the year in 2020, it seems there's no stopping him now. Firing on with vigour and focus, Parikshit is building a remarkable profile and expanding his brand for even more outstanding exploits.

