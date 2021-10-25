Pebble Loops in Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as brand ambassadors ahead of the festive season

The homegrown Lifestyle tech brand has announced Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as their first celebrity brand ambassadors for the smart wearable category.

The collaboration is aimed at amplifying the #ConnectedbyPebble campaign ahead of the festive season, to increase awareness of Pebble Smart Watches that are designed to be a part of everyday life.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are a natural fit for the brand. Individually, they both have a unique sense of style that's modern yet classic, they practice and inspire a fit and free-spirited lifestyle and are simply effortless at their craft. Together, there's playful yet affectionate chemistry between them that resonates well with the brand's young millennial TG and their lifestyle.

The #ConnectedbyPebble campaign is aimed at making people switch to the Pebble smartwatch because it is built to give you a little extra from the day, by keeping you connected with everything and everyone.

Pebble is one of India's fastest-growing Smart Wearable Brands. With the announcement of the brand ambassadors, the company is aiming to reinforce its top position in the market. Commenting on the announcement, Komal Agarwal, Co-founder, Pebble said, "We are excited to have them on board as our brand's face. Both Kriti and Pulkit are highly driven and ambitious, but also advocate a balanced lifestyle, which aligns perfectly with our brand mission of enabling smooth living. They are aspirational yet relatable and approachable, which makes them the ideal evangelists for our as well as our campaign."

Kriti, commenting on the exciting collaboration said, "Pebble is not trying to be part of the crowd and that's what made me like the brand more. Their focus on creating value through technology & premium design, that provides an effortless lifestyle experience and connected living are what we need today."

On this collaboration, Pulkit praised the brand for making premium design & technology, affordable for all. He said, "Pebble Smartwatches are designed not just for fitness, but for our complete lifestyle needs. The designs are very trendy and it becomes a part of your everyday life."

Pebble, through its technology & design, keeps people connected throughout the day and makes life effortless. Pebble Smartwatches are crafted to be a part of your everyday life, so you can "Stay Connected" and achieve a little extra from the day. They endeavour to provide a perfect blend of minimalistic global design and innovative technology.

Pebble has a very aggressive growth plan for the wearable category and is very swiftly adding new high-tech products to their Smart Wearable Portfolio. The last launched Pebble Cosmos BT calling smartwatch was a huge success and is one of the largest selling products in its category.

Pebble is a home-grown lifestyle tech brand, founded in the year 2013, with a clear vision to provide a perfect blend of advanced technology & superior design. The affordable premium brand, available through its network of 5000+ retail outlets across India and leading eCommerce portals, sells at least 1 smartwatch every minute.

