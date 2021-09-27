Phalodi, Jodhpur on a mission towards 100 percent vaccination tehsil as a part of Covid 19 vaccination Drive

To strengthen the Rajasthan administration's effort to accelerate the ongoing Covid- 19 Vaccination drive, Phalodi is setting an example by participating in large numbers to their doses.

Phalodi Tehsil has an approx. 1 Lac population and more than 25,000 people has been vaccinated so farand the number is growing further. The drive was initiated by Haji Umardeen Sindhi, Pradhan, Phalodi; under the aegis of the administration to achieve the success rate in the Tehsil.

Over 5 thousand plus N-95 Masks were being distributed among the people and 5 hand sanitiser dispensers being installed in the area by Haji Umardeen Sindhi along with a financial aid to 2 thousand families in need.

Through the vaccination drive, the minority community of the area are coming ahead to get vaccinated and spreading awareness too. Haji Umardeen Sindhi and his team is travelling door-to-door to appeal residents to come out and get the jabs.

While sharing his experience in the vaccination drive, Pradhan,Phalodi, Haji Umardeen Sindhi said, " We will make sure that lots of people participate in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in phalodi and nearby areas. Our team is creating awareness around the myths as well as the side-effects of the vaccination, also facilitates proper medication post vaccination. We also provide N95 masks and cooked meal packs to villagers after inoculation to reduce their workload. "

To recognise the effort of Haji Umardeen Sindhi and his team, he has been awarded Emerging Rajasthan Jodhpur by Zee Rajasthan for his selfless contribution towards the success of the drive.

