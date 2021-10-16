Pharande Spaces launches Phase 3 of iconic integrated township Puneville

Continuing the success saga of one of India's most iconic celebrated integrated townships, Pharande Spaces today announced that Phase 3 of Puneville is open for booking on the auspicious festive day Dussehra.

Phase 3 will incorporate eight towers offering 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK configurations.

The festive season launch comes with extremely attractive offers including an Early Bird Special Rate, Spot Booking offer, Ather 450X Electric Bike, 25:25:25:25 financial scheme, and 10:70:10:10 scheme via HDFC. Customers also have a tempting spread of other freebies to choose from, including Apple iPhones, IKEA vouchers, gold coins, modular kitchens, Reliance Digital vouchers and travel vouchers.

Located in West Pune's thriving real estate hotspot Punawale, Puneville set a new benchmark of integrated residential luxury when it was launched in August 2014 and Phases 1 and 2 are 95% sold out. This is an unprecedented sales record for an integrated township, but came as no surprise - Puneville is a unique luxury township in all respects.

Designed by Aedas, the globally acclaimed, award-winning architects of ultra-luxury hotels in Las Vegas and Macau, Shanghai's dazzling Financial Centre and Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, Puneville sweeping futuristic lines and matchless luxury quotient quickly captured the imagination of aspirational homebuyers across the country.

"Puneville is quite literally a masterpiece of ultra-modern urban living, designed on the lines of Futuristic Architecture," says Anil Pharande, Chairman - Pharande Spaces. "We have spared no effort or expense to make it India's most luxurious integrated township. The speed with which the first two phases sold out is a strong testimony that we succeeded. Phase 3 offers all of Puneville's trademark futuristic features and more."

Integrated townships, with advanced security and safety features, autonomous facilities and amenities and modern conveniences, have become the most sought-after residential option in post-COVID-19 times. Puneville is a fully independent ecosystem that ensures safe, healthy living with abundant green open spaces and state-of-the-art health and sports facilities.

Puneville features a state-of-the-art hospital, a top-grade international school and commercial office complexes for corporate occupiers. It also has verdant landscaped gardens and green open spaces, a gym and tennis court, an Olympic-size lagoon-shaped swimming pool, a jogging track, a dedicated children's play area, and an ultra-modern, fully equipped clubhouse.

"Life at Puneville is perfection by design," says Akash Pharande, Managing Director - Pharande Spaces. "No matter what happens elsewhere in Pune, this integrated township has everything you need to lead a comfortable, secure, tech-enabled lifestyle amidst abundant greenery. All our units have the latest smart home features, and the entire township is built and operated on the strictest principles of sustainable living. We are delighted to announce the third phase of this spectacular township - along with some exclusive festive season offers."

Puneville launched the success story of Punwale, which quickly became one of Pune's most popular locations with the arrival of this avant-garde integrated township. Punawale's strategic location off the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was an instant hit with employees from the Hinjawadi IT Tech Park and the MIDC manufacturing belt. It is also a short drive away from Baner, Balewadi, Wakad, Ravet, etc.

Relatively affordable currently, Punawale will see rapid price appreciation going forward. The development of the Pune Ring Road will push up housing and office space demand in Punawale as it will connect key areas like Ravet, Hinjewadi, Punawale and Wakad. The ongoing Shivajinagar-Maan metro project from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will further improve overall connectivity and push up property prices in the future.

Pharande Spaces is a leading real estate construction and development firm famous for its township properties in Pune. Pharande Promoters & Builders, the flagship company of Pharande Spaces and an ISO 9001-2000 certified company, is a pioneer of integrated townships in West Pune. Its Chairman Anil Pharande is also President - CREDAI (Pune Metro).

