Postman News and The Chaupal hosted Digital Entrepreneur Awards 2021

along with organized 'Digital Entrepreneur Awards 2021' on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2021.

They aimed to applaud the upcoming young entrepreneurs under various segments such as education, politics, food, social work, etc. It is to appreciate their zeal and enthusiasm in bringing significant value and notable change to their respective sectors.

Following is the list of ten noteworthy recognitions of 2021 who have been awarded as the Best Digital Entrepreneur under various categories:

AgriTech: Santosh Srivastava, founder of Chanakya Entertainment, received the award for his exceptional contribution in the respective field.

Education: Raman Bhatia, the founder of The College Time, has been awarded for showcasing education as a necessity, one should not neglect.

Politics: Rudra Ravi Sharma, founder of Web Tale Media, for his sympathy and has been working towards the upliftment of the society.

Social Activist: Sunil Nagar, a well-known social activist, and entrepreneur, received the award for his brave contribution towards the reunion of missing persons with their respective family members.

Emerging Digital Media Entrepreneur: Yuvraj Singh Solanki, working with various renowned media houses, has been turning viral, the sensational and hot topics of their respective industries.

Food Content Creator: Prabal Srivastava, founder of Moms kitchen, has been awarded for changing people's perspectives in regards to food and nutrition.

Trade/Finance: Ankit Pandey, founder of Adjagat, for his long term investments into various sectors and guiding various entrepreneurs in their startups to achieve their long term goals and growth.

Digital Reputation Consultant: Vikas Kumar Singh, has been associated for various brands and celebrities, is helping them in achieving the digital limelight and engagements.

Artist/Poet: Aditya Kumar, the founder of Shayari ki Diary, has been awarded for his soulful and mesmerizing creations using words in digital space leading to million of fans.

News & Media: Saurabh Pandey, working with various renowned media houses and instrumental in providing fresh content and prespective on various topics and news.

and has been into digital news and media with a vision to conceive and organise more such awards in the future. It will not only motivate and encourage the talented, hard-working entrepreneurs making their mark in respective segments but will also provide due recognition to them in society.

Postman News and The Chaupal through their awards wanted to appreciate the unknown faces who are bringing change in the life of various people through their work.

Postman News and The Chaupal says that The 'Digital Entrepreneur Awards 2021' would serve as a medium to showcase the best talented and upcoming entrepreneurs in different sectors.

