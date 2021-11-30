Postman News and The Chaupal organized the talent-recognizing India Iconic Awards 2021

With the grand success of Digital Entrepreneur Awards 2021, Postman News and The Chaupal come together to organize the 'India Iconic Awards 2021'.

These News Publication organizations, with the aim of giving a recognition platform to the Brands, Entrepreneurs & Professionals, have motivated many to come forward. From politics to social work, arts, and the Digital world, many such segments have been brought up for appreciating the enthusiasm, significant changes, and the value brought in by the young Entrepreneurs in the sectors of their specialization.

The list of the recognitions for the upcoming India Iconic Awards receiver, under different categories, are:

Environmentalist: Ramveer Tanwar: An Environmentalist, TEDx Speaker & founder of Say Earth NGO, is well-known by the name Pondman of India is quite passionate about water conservation. Recently, he was praised by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat and Honorable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath. Further, as the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission, Ghaziabad, and district coordinator of Bhujal Sena, he using his efforts & awareness campaigns, helped rejuvenating 40+ lakes and ponds across India.

Digital Marketing Entrepreneur- Vikas Kumar Mishra, as an expert, has been handling the digital campaigns of corporates, political clients, and celebrities. He is also a well-known content creator.

Social Media Expert- Ankit Banger, the founder of GazabHindi, who, with his research and interest, has been serving society by providing interesting facts.

Emerging Lifestyle Start-up- Nayab Stores Private Limited, Anand Mayee, Leena Dubey, and Pinki Singh, the 3 women entrepreneurs and founders of Nayab Stores Private Limited, have been awarded Emerging Lifestyle Start-up. Their innovative design in work on the Handloom Silk and the Linen sarees did justify their art of amazing storytelling.

Legal- Advocate Daksha Kumar, as a Legal Entrepreneur, with his well-aware mind about legal aspects, has been doing well and ensuring to solve complexities with his legal knowledge and expertise.

Finance- Abhishek Gupta, a Chartered Accountant, has been contributing his best towards the financial world by extending his help to Companies and Individuals in need of financial advice and consultancy.

Social Activist- Sanatan Kumar Pathak, is a social activist, who has not only helped many people and organisations but contributing in bringing change to society.

IT- Saurabh Kaushik, the IT entrepreneur and the founder of Reimagine Labs Media Private Limited, has been working well and helping corporates and celebrities with his hands-on IT management.

Gaming- Ind Akhil, is a gaming influencer, he has got 1.06 million subscribers on his YouTube Channel & more than 200 million views this year. He is a motivation for anyone who wishes to try something different and make a mark in their own way.

Digital Reputation Consultant- Shubham Jain as the founder of Singing Sensations, is providing a platform to many who wish to showcase their talent and potential to the world.

Postman News and The Chaupal, with millions of followers on Facebook and hands-on other social media platforms, have a vision for change. They, as the well-known names within the news publications, have the vision to recognize all those names that are working towards bringing a change in the life of the people.

According to Sumeet Jindal, the founder of Postman News, "The faces are unknown but the talent goes around. This is what needed to be changed and as a platform with connectivity of millions, we are just taking an initiative to build-up the confidence of the rising entrepreneurs and provide them a space to come along. It is just a start and expectedly, a lot more names will come up with time."

It's often that the unknown faces remain unknown, and this is why The Chaupal and Postman News have come together to bring limelight to the names that the world remains unaware of. According to these news publications, these small events, and recognition, will create a huge impact on the lives of many and will motivate them to come ahead and showcase their talent as the upcoming entrepreneurs of society.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor