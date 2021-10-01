Pradhan Relocations Pvt becomes a member of IAM, celebrating 25 years of inception

A brand dealing in both corporate and individual relocations segments, Pradhan Relocations Private Limited has announced its membership with the International Association of Movers(IAM).

With this, they have become an International Relocations Service.

The organization has also completed and celebrated its 25 years of inception in 2021.

Post attaining its membership with IAM, Pradhan Relocations is now expanding its services across the globe, with high-quality moving options available to all residential and corporate customers. They have yielded their facilities across 1000 locations in India and have made a self-owned warehousing space of 10000 sq ft incorporating more than 300 container trucks.

Meeting the demands of all their clients, the company grew leaps and bounds to become a Private Limited Company and was renamed as "Pradhan Relocations Pvt. Ltd". Till now, they have moved more than 100,000 homes and offices with over 50 MNCs becoming a part of their clientele. The organization has garnered a lot of appreciation for fulfilling all domestic and international relocation requirements to the best of its abilities.

The Director of Pradhan Relocations Pvt Ltd, Ghanashyam Pradhan talking about the journey of his firm says, "We are happy to have a 98% satisfaction rate amongst our customers with 89% of customers opting for our services repeatedly. Crediting the diligent efforts of my team, their well-planned strategies, modern methodologies, domain expertise, and the use of advanced technologies, we have been successful in providing the best services to our clients. In the last 25 years, we have been able to win the trust of our domestic clients and we intend to do the same with our global clients as well."

Established in the year 1993 as Perfect Packers & Movers in Kolkata, the company has steadily grown from a one-man company to its present size with about five offices in various cities like Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Pradhan Relocations Pvt Ltd is carrying out a one-of-the-kind CSR activity every year in different locations in the state of West Bengal. The company's USP is a creative customer approach and through this, they seek to expand and grow into an all-new different league.

