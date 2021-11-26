Prices of soaps and detergents increased as input cost rise

While the general public's budget is deteriorating due to rising inflation, there will be another shock of inflation. Leading companies Hindustan Unilever and ITC have hiked the prices of soaps and detergents. Companies have said that the increase in production costs has led to an increase in the price of soap and detergents.

Hindustan Unilever and ITC are two of the most important companies in the Indian market. HUL has increased the price of Wheel detergent powder by 3.4% on its 1 kg pack. Due to this increase, it will increase by Rs 2 per kg. Apart from that, the prices of Lux soap and Rin detergent soap will also go up. ITC has also increased the prices of Fiama Di Wills and Vivel soaps between 10-15 per cent.

Rin Bar's 250-gram pack rose by 5.8 per cent. The price of Lux soap 100 g multipack has been increased by Rs 25. So, ITC has increased the price of 100 gram pack of Fiama soap by 10 percent. Engage deodorant also rose by 7.6 per cent and 120 ml perfume by 7.1 per cent.

Input costs have risen and the overall industry has increased prices. While prices of only selected items have been revised. The companies have ensured that they don’t have to pass on the entire burden to the consumer