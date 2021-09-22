Prodigy Technovations announces world's first working and tested UFS4.0 M-PHYSM, UniPro® and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer

Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore-based company, introduces its M-PHYSM, UniPro, UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer for development and validation of next generation flash memory UFS 4.0 at 23.2 Gbps per lane interface for 5G, Mobile, Automotive, IOT, AR/VR applications.

is the leading instrument that enables the design and test engineers to test the UniPro and UFS3.0 designs for its specifications. PGY-UFS4.0-PA is backward compatible with UFS2.0/2.1/3.0 and 3.1 specifications.

Deep Capture, Powerful Trigger capabilities and In-depth Analysis views give unprecedented insight into Universal Flash Storage 4.0, UniPro and M-PHYSM Protocol layers. Multilayer View in , provides the complete view of M-PHYSM, UniPro and UFS Protocol activity in a single GUI. User can easily correlate protocol activities between protocol layers for quick debugging and finding the cause for protocol errors. User can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between UFS4.0 Host and Device. Decoded data is displayed in symbol, UniPro and UFS layer packets. Error report provides the summary of different types of protocol errors in millions of protocol packets.

Key Features of M-PHYSM, UniPro and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer

Flexibility to capture very large data using continuous streaming of Protocol data

Soldered-down active probe and custom designed probes provide high signal fidelity

Real Time Protocol decode with error analysis

Trigger-based on MPHY, UniPro, UFS layer packet content

MPHY, UniPro and UFS layer Protocol Decode

Powerful search and Filter capability

For detail product information visit

You can view video on this product at

Prodigy Technovations is showcasing in upcoming . Visit us at MIPI Devcon virtual event on 28th Sep 2021 to 29th Sep 2021 for the discussion. is scheduled on 20th October 2021.

Pricing, availability:

The PGY-UFS4.0-PA, is now orderable. For evaluation and Pricing, write to contact@prodigytechno.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor