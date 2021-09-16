PromotEdge wins creative and digital mandate for AUSTIN Plywood and EAGLE Consumer products

PromotEdge, an integrated creative and digital advertising agency based out of Kolkata, proudly won the creative and digital mandate for two of the city's leading brands, namely Austin Plywood and Eagle Consumer products.

The agency will provide Creative Designing, Web Development, and Digital Marketing services, including SEO, Social Media, Content, and Performance marketing for both brands as part of the mission. The role would be to increase brand recognition and, as a result, the brand's overall growth and revenue.

PromotEdge's expert team has successfully been working with some of the most well-known brands in the field of D2C, FMCG, Building Materials & Infrastructure, and lifestyle. With their total experience in creative and digital marketing, the firm is confident in delivering a well-thought-out strategy for the brands they have bagged.

"Austin Plywood has always been a dynamic and energetic brand. This partnership will take up a distinct and unique strategy to encourage more customer interactions for Austin Plywood with its consumers. The great expertise of PromotEdge will help Austin to achieve its Pro-digital and communication objectives online and offline both," stated Nishant Agarwal, Director, Austin Plywood.

For Austin Plywood, PromotEdge has been mandated to create the next brand campaign as well. The agency will be responsible for the conceptualization and execution of the upcoming TVC campaign with a celebrity. The robust campaign will focus on Austin's overall brand awareness and its product prowess in the plywood industry. With this new campaign, Austin Plywood is all set to break the clutter and aim to fill positivity in the minds of the consumers.

Priti Agarwal, JMD, Eagle Consumer Products, said of the association with PromotEdge, "What made us choose PromotEdge was their modern approach and a team of young talents. We were quite impressed with their past works, the initial presentation, strategies, and efforts to understand Eagle."

EAGLE has a 65+-year-old reputation for top-tier performance, quality, and durability in insulated and kitchenware products as an actual category creator. However, as new-age competitors begin to reshape consumer perceptions of brands in the category, EAGLE's previous leadership position needs to be reintroduced and reignited to make the consumers experience the EAGLE brand with the same equity and salience which PromotEdge appointed as the agency of record will be taking care of in the best possible ways.

Commenting on the association, Gautam Saraswat, who has been a B2B and building materials marketing expert with more than a decade of industry experience, and joined PromotEdge recently as chief of growth and marketing, said, "We collaborate across markets to create and execute realistic and practical marketing solutions. We assess business challenges and provide integrated creative thinking that delivers. We provide an unmatched resource of marketing industry experience, enabling us to provide outstanding service and campaigns that surpass expectations. Our long-term client partnerships demonstrate the strength of our performance, which laid the foundation for bagging these top-notch brands."

It is worth noting that PromotEdge's qualifications and experience with D2C and B2B businesses aided them in converting the pitch into association with Eagle and Austin as their creative and digital marketing partner.

Contact PromotEdge via

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor