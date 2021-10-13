Punjab National Bank: If you have a PNB card, you will get a benefit of Rs 2 lakh, checkout how?

There is good news for those who have an account with Punjab National Bank. The bank is now offering you a benefit of Rs 2 lakh on your debit card. In addition, you will also get many special benefits. The bank is offering you this benefit on PNB Rupee Platinum Debit Card. Punjab National Bank has informed about this by tweeting. RuPay Platinum Debit Card gives you many benefits. So take advantage of this offer and this card immediately.

Benefits of PNB RuPay Platinum Debit Card

>> Amazon, Swiggy Offer.

>> Free Airport Lounge Access.

>> Get insurance cover up to 2 lakhs.

>> 24 hours concierge facility.

>> More than 300 merchant offers.

For the benefit of this card and more information about it you can visit the link https://www.rupay.co.in/our cards / rupay debit / rupay platinum. Here you will find information about all the offers on this card.

There are many types of cards

The bank offers a variety of credit cards to its customers. Apart from this, Rupee Select Credit Card is also issued by the bank, in which you will get many facilities including health check package, accident insurance, domestic and international lounge program and cashback along with purchases. You will get a total benefit of Rs 10 lakh in this card.