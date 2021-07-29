Rajasthan is rigorously moving forward, successfully installs another Oxygen Plant in 'Pilani'

It's been more than a year since people are living with the pandemic and in these times, people have gone through hazardous situations.

The subsequent shortage of oxygen handicapped the healthcare response and the fluctuating COVID-19 cases gave an alarm that has led Rajasthan Government to set up Oxygen Generator Plants across the state in order to fight the fear of upcoming COVID-19 variants.

Pilani is a small town situated in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan and is a part of Jhunjhunu district. As per the recent data, there were thousands of cases reported as on 15th of May 2021 during the second wave. Hence, being strategic, it is important to be prepared as there are possibilities of the third wave of Corona that is predicted to be more deadly and harmful.

With the installation of Oxygen Plants and the continues progress on the same, the Government of Rajasthan have installed the 5th plant in Pilani and is certain that even if the new COVID-19 variant hit the district they will be able to fight back as another oxygen generator plant has been installed in this location.

On the development, Shailesh Anandani, from , said, "Long waiting for oxygen cylinders were witnessed at many states of India during the second wave of COVID-19. Hospital staff and even individuals were standing in queues in the hope of getting some life-saving oxygen for patients or family members. Thanks to the Rajasthan Government for taking the decision of setting up oxygen generator plants in every district to counter such a situation, and focusing to help the hospitals to be prepared with enough oxygen to serve the inaccessible remote areas in case of future needs."

The Oxygen Generator is built on a high-end PSA technique. It is an air separation unit based on molecular sieves selective adsorption of nitrogen from the air and can continuously generate gas oxygen with purity 90-95% at ambient temperature, and the adsorbed nitrogen can be disported by decreasing the adsorbed bed pressure resulting in cyclical adsorption-desorption operation.

Hemlata Arumugam, from quoted, "The Second wave of the pandemic in the nation has led to widespread shortages of oxygen which has made us understand that how important it is to become self-reliant and develop strong health infrastructure within the nation so that we would not be dependent on limited healthcare supplies. Not only the government hospital, but if the private hospitals also come up and initiate to set up private oxygen generators plants near hospital premises based on the number of beds, it will be an aid to save lives in the future crisis."

