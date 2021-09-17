Ram Charan becomes the new Brand Ambassador of Disney Hotstar

With the ongoing pandemic, and the closure of cinema's across most states, the year 2020-21 has proved that OTT is the present and the future of entertainment.

It has emerged as one of the most powerful mediums of recent times.

The OTT giant of India Disney Hotstar has confirmed Ram Charan as the Brand Ambassador for their platform with a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crore. This is one of the biggest deals in recent times between a brand and a celebrity for the endorsement of products.

While giving more details an insider source from the industry quoted , "This is a huge deal as it's the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association."

With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become the most sought after star for movies and advertisements. With King Khan being the Disney Hotstar ambassador for the Northern part of the country, Ram Charan AKA Mega Power Star is going to be for the south.

