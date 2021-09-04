Ratan Tata busts fake post regarding 'linking liquor sale to Aadhaar card'

The use of social media has increased tremendously these days. People express themselves a lot on popular social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp. However, the number of fake news on social media has also increased.The Supreme Court has also expressed serious concern about viral messages, photos, videos, fake news on social media on many levels.

Ratan Tata, a world-renowned industrialist, has taken to socal media to clarify things. He flagged a quote wrongly attributed to him. The widely-shared quote seems to suggest that Tata had advocated for “liquor sales through Aadhaar cards."

Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers [sic],” the quote attributed to Ratan Tata read, according to a screenshot the business leader shared on his Instagram stories this afternoon. “Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol,” it continued. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, flagged the post as fake. “This was not said by me. Thank you,” Ratan Tata wrote while sharing a screenshot of the post, along with a GIF with the words “Fake News”.

