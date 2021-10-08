RBI keeps interest rates untouched, continues accommodative stance
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged for the eighth time straight and continued with an accommodative stance.
The repo rate -- the central bank's lending rate -- remains unchanged at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate -- borrowing rate -- at 3.35 per cent.
"The stance remains accommodative as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis, and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
"The worst of the second wave behind us, and substantial pickup in COVID-19 vaccination, giving greater confidence to open up and normalize economic activity," he added.
