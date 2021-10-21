RD Accessories launches a wide variety of new portable wireless speakers

RD accessories, one of the leading manufacturers of electronic gadgets and mobile accessories in India have come up with an innovative wireless speaker B-250.

The RD Accessories B-250 has unique features that help them to offer the best performance possible.

The thing that makes B-250 even more special is its LED display that is supported with USB, TF, BT, FM, AUX Radio, its body also has a very stylish design. The battery life of this device is spectacular with the main volume adjusting high capacity lithium battery. Talking about performance, the speaker unit is 12 inches; the output power is 2500 PMPO.

As for its technicality, it has an input of DC-9V, its frequency response is 150-18Khz, power output RMS3@=thd 10%, its FM frequency is from 87 MHz to 108 MHz, and it comes with a box size of 375x320x590mm. It is a budget-friendly portable wireless speaker that not only has an attractive body but also delivers a pre-eminent performance within its budget.

Technology, especially the smartphone, has revolutionized the way music is heard within the domestic environment and in consumer products. Bluetooth wireless portable speakers aid us to listen to music anywhere and anytime we want instead of relying on fixed sound systems.

Wireless speakers have become the best companion for every music enthusiast. The portable wireless system makes it easier for people to use it at any margin they want whenever they are in a mood for some music in their workspace or in their leisure time. It has a built-in 18650 battery which provides longevity in terms of vibing to your favourite music.

"We have put our great efforts to build this product in our consumer's best interest. The sound quality and its battery life can be rated higher than any other speakers available at its price. B-250 is made with premium materials that give you an amazing experience for any mood", says [Name, Designation].

RD Telinet Pvt. Ltd. was found in 2002 and it has quickly expanded into different cities in India, both urban and rural. Their goal is to manufacture devices that truly benefit their customers in the field of mobile accessories and audio devices. In alignment with the Make in India campaign, they chose to manufacture their products within India while keeping quality and place-control measures in mind. They offer quality smart products and services that have gained them, loyal customers, throughout the years.

