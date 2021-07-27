Recruitment Mantra launches campaign 'HIRE EMPLOYEE @999/- ONLY' for recruitment

Leading recruitment firm, Recruitment Mantra is launching an encouraging campaign 'HIRE EMPLOYEE @999/- ONLY' to serve the recruitment needs of different companies and firms.

The brand new campaign which is considered as highly economical and feasible will enable these firms to save their cost as well as encourage them to hire more people. The budget-friendly package is proven to benefit the firms and corporates in preventing them from hiring internal HR teams or spending large amounts on different portals and advertisements.

Their in-house team provides expertise on all aspects of recruitment and retention ranging from creative development, traditional and digital media advertising, national and local outreach, and information technology solutions.

Speaking about the launch, the CEO Arghya Sarkar says, "As the pandemic has worst affected our economy, now most of the organisations are opting for cost-cutting. Earlier the recruitment process was different where for hiring manpower the companies had their internal recruitment team. Some companies used to pay for different portal subscriptions. Some of them even used to hire a consultant who charged at least 8.33% on annual CTC. Therefore, this campaign will be beneficial for all these organisations to hire skilled manpower as per their requirement at Rs. 999/- only."

The young and dynamic entrepreneur, Mr Arghya Sarkar is a successful businessman with hands-on experience in multiple fields and domains that include recruitment, HR consulting, brand management and image consulting. He is also associated with Iapetus Coach De Vie Pvt Ltd as its Managing Director which is one of the fast-growing start-up businesses in the field of image consulting.

As per Sarkar, 25% profit from this campaign will be used for charitable purposes for those needy children who suffered the most during this pandemic. With simplified processes and accessibility, the campaign will likely bring an ease in the recruitment process by generating high volume and quality enrollments for multiple firms and organisations.

