RED FM announces Dugga Dugga Festival 2021

93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network today announced the return of 'Dugga Dugga Festival', the biggest online music fiesta that will showcases Bengal's iconic Durga Puja. The event will be streamed online on RED FM Bangla YouTube channel on 9th October, 2021 at 6 PM.

The event will have Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee as the festival guide along with performances by renowned Bengali artists like Kaushiki Chakraborty, Raghab Chatterjee and Jayati Chakraborty. Durga Puja in Bengal is not just observed as a religious festival but is also celebrated with utmost grandiose. However, the festivities have been kept low ever since the outbreak of the pandemic which has effected many people included the idol-makers who have been hit the hardest. RED FM has decided to support these artisans of Kumartuli by raising funds in collaboration with ImpactGuru, a donation based crowdfunding platform.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "The experience of Durga puja cannot be expressed in words. It's an emotion that people experience. However, this year's celebrations are a little different with the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic. We are happy to bring the festive cheer with another edition of 'Dugga Dugga Festival'. In addition to the festivities, this year we are focussing on artisans of Kumartuli whose main source of income comes from the Durga idols. The livelihood of these artisans are surrounded by uncertainties and to help them overcome this crisis, we have collaborated with ImpactGuru to raise funds. 'Dugga Dugga Festival' is our humble effort to sends a message that perhaps what really matters most during a pandemic is community coming together against all odds and helping each other while also enjoying the festivities."

With experiences like adda with the cultural who's who of Bengal & RJ Praveen interacting with the artisans of Kumartuli, Dugga Dugga festival plans to evoke nostalgia and unravel the puja for all Bengali and non-Bengali communities across the globe.

