Regular check-ups can minimise the chances of Heart Diseases

About 18.6 million people in the world die due to heart diseases. But, deaths coz of cardiovascular diseases is highest in India. Covid-19 has made the situation more vulnerable, as it has made 520 million people living with CVD and more likely to develop severe forms of the coronavirus. Until a few years ago heart diseases were common among older people in India. However, in recent years, heart ailments are increasing rapidly among the younger population.

Heart disease is also called cardiovascular disease (CVD). These include weakened heart muscle, irregular heartbeats, and blood vessel issues. Smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, stress, obesity, poor lifestyle and eating habits are all causes of CVD. Hence, it is important to look after our heart by eating a healthy diet, saying no to tobacco, getting adequate exercise with our regular medical check-ups.

To endeavour in this Nobel cause to increase public awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), their prevention and global impact. To commemorate World Heart Day a live panel discussion was initiated along with esteemed cardiologists about Cardiovascular diseases, cause, symptoms & treatment. The webinar is powered by The Times of India in association with MSN Laboratories. The webinar links are available of the Facebook or youtube Times of India page. The discussion aims to inform and educate people about this growing disease and to engage with relevant stakeholders on suggesting solutions to offer accessible care and treatments.

Hypertension - The main cause of CVD

Hypertension (BP) is one of the most important risk factors for CVD, which is the leading cause of mortality. High blood pressure usually develops over time and has no warning signs or symptoms. It is a common medical condition & its prevalence increases with age. In recent years the rapid rise has been seen in the younger population and has become a point of concern because of long-term health issues.

Age, alcohol, smoking and chewing tobacco, BMI, consumption of low vegetables/fruits, high consumption of dietary fat and salt, and sedentary activity are significant risk factors for hypertension among Indian patients.

Understanding the Silent Killer

Early detection of hypertension (BP) is very important. Often referred to as the "silent killer", it may show no symptoms until serious damage has been done. By taking charge of your health, you can help control the silent killer. It's all about knowing who, what, why, and how!

Does Hypertension tend to run in families?

Individuals whose parents have hypertension have an elevated risk of developing the condition, particularly if both parents are affected. However, the inheritance pattern is unknown. Rare, genetic forms of hypertension follow the inheritance pattern of the individual condition.

Preventing heart attacks in young

The increase in young people having heart attacks is dramatically on the rise. Experts say, this is due to poor lifestyle choices such as lack of exercise and a bad diet. Eating a healthy diet, Getting enough sleep, Knowing your family history, Learning how to manage your stress, maintaining a healthy weight, Not smoking or quitting smoking ASAP, Seeing your doctor for regular check-ups and screenings can help to prevent or reducing the chances of heart attacks in young.

Does hypertension medication reduce Heart Attack rate?

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to multiple complications. Hence, in addition to lifestyle changes, medications are often suggested to lower blood pressure. With prescribed medications, BP remains at healthy levels and therefore greatly reduce the risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke and sudden cardiac death. Once the medication starts, it should be continued until your doctor tells you to stop.

How to lower blood pressure?

The steps to lower your blood pressure aren't as painful as you may be thinking. If you smoke, you'll need to stop. Otherwise, lowering your blood pressure is as easy as the "more of this, less of that "approach you're used to hearing about, including- Maintaining a healthy weight, consuming lowlevels of salt, keep yourself physically active with at least 30 min exercise every day. Limiting alcohol, eating healthy while adding fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your diet.

Warning signs of Heart Attack

Symptoms include tightness or pain in the chest, neck, back or arms, chest pressure, shortness of breath, fatigue, lightheadedness, cold sweat or sweating, heartburn, nausea, abnormal heartbeat and anxiety. Some heart attacks strike suddenly, but many people have warning signs and symptoms hours, days or weeks in advance. The earliest warning might be recurrent chest pain or pressure (angina) that triggered by activity and relieved by rest.

Act immediately. The first 60 minutes are very crucial to reverse the effect before heart muscle starts todie. Reaching to the hospital as soon as possible is highly critical to save life and recovery of CVD. The faster normal blood flow is re-established, the lesser would be the damage to the heart.

It's always best to prevent such an event from happening. For that, leading a heart-healthy lifestyle is important. All the risk factors for heart disease like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, are silent killers as they do not produce uncomfortable

symptoms and are hence neglected by most of us. Getting yourself checked by an expert cardiologist regular intervals is critical. Maintaining good health should be the primary objective of everyone.

The Cardiologists participated in the webinar were -

From Hyderabad - Dr Bhageerath Atthe, Dr K Naveen Krishna, Dr PLN Patel, Dr N Srinivas, Dr NaveenKumar Cheruku, Dr Pankaj Jariwala, Dr Manohar Chintoji, Dr Rajeev Garg, Dr Shabarinath Samudrala,Dr Y.P. Raju, Dr Ramakrishna Reddy Malladi, Dr R Raja Ram, Dr Mohammed Asif S, Dr Vamshi KrishnaMamidela, Dr G Kiran Kumar

From Delhi - Dr Vinayak Agarwal, Dr Sanjay Chugh, Dr Satbir Singh, Dr Gajinder Goyal, Dr RipenGupta, Dr Devendra Kumar Agarwal, Dr Manish Bansal, Dr Samir Kubba, Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, DrRajeev Rathi, Dr Nagendra Singh Chouhan, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr Ashish Singhal, Dr B.B. Chanana, DrGaurav Singhal

From Kolkata - Dr Supratip Kundu, Dr Soumya Kanti Dutta, Dr Manish Saha, Dr Munna Das, Dr ImranAhmed, Prof. Dr Dipankar Mukherjee, Prof. Dr Kajal Ganguly, Dr Basabendra Choudhury, Dr RajaNag, Dr Anindya Mukherjee, Dr Ashraful Haque. Dr Sabyasachi Paul, Dr Biswarup Sarkar, Dr BiswajitMajumder, Dr Ayan Kar

From Mumbai - Dr Srinivas Dinesh Kudwa, Dr Rahul R Gupta, Dr Tanay Padgaonkar, Dr Chetan Shah,Dr Mayur Jain, Dr Pankaj P Patil, Dr Charan Lanjewar, Dr Snehil V Mishra, Dr B C Kalmath, Dr VinayBorwal, Dr Abhishek Wadkar, Dr Kumar Rajeev, Dr Ankeet R Dedhia, Dr Tabassum Khan, Dr Nagesh SWaghmare (Patil)

From Chennai - Dr K. Durga Devi, Dr Ganesh T, Dr K.P. Shamsuddeen, Dr Anand Manjunath K, Dr MSeetha, Dr M Vivek, Prof. Dr S. Guruprasad, Dr V Ganesh, Dr G Bharath Kumar, Dr B Midhunkumar, Dr J. Karthick Anjaneyan, Dr Anand Manjunath, Dr Kamal, Dr S Socrates, Dr R Vimal KumarFrom Bangalore - Dr K Subramanyam, Dr Rahul S Patil, Dr B G Muralidhara, Dr Natesh B.H., Dr LaxmiH. Shetty, Dr Yunus Saleem, Dr Sunil Kumar S, Dr Ramkumar S, Dr Balaraj, Dr Kumar Kenchappa, DrMahadev Swamy B, Dr Yashwanth Lakshmaiah, Dr Ram Anil Raj M.R, Dr Jamuna T N, Dr Satish L,

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor