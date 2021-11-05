Reliance Industries refutes reports of Mukesh Ambani and family moving to London

Today the business world was buzzing with reports of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family moving to London, following their acquisition of Stoke Park estate however, Reliance group today issued a statement rejecting the "baseless" reports." A recent report in Mid -Day led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London," the statement said. The company said it would like to clarify that Mr Ambani and his family have "no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world."

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) statement on media report claiming Mukesh Ambani and family to partly reside in London. pic.twitter.com/BuRTJOuOKw — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, lives with his family in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Recent reports had said that the Ambani family is expected to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, their primary residence. However, the Reliance group said that its Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited, "which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations." This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally," the statement said.

