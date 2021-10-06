ROH - Making wealth from health!

Anil Kapoor isn't just jhakaas in acting but also in staying as fit as a fiddle. Through a quirky musical rap video song, the extraordinarily energetic Mr India and the very talented, SlowCheeta subtly introduce the brilliant concept of Investment in Return on Health (ROH).

With their top-notch performance, they urge the audience to start earning ROH through the Future Generali Health Super Saver Plan. FGII's gripping Return on Health (ROH) Campaign intends to familiarize people with the idea of investing in health and fitness to earn monetary Returns On Health.

Simply put, ROH kamaya kya? Health se wealth banaya kya?

Often, the youth consider insurance to be irrelevant to them. They think it's a loss if there are no claims. Many believe that their fitness is all the insurance they need. Future Generali has taken this head on and created a solution for the youth with a product that rewards people for keeping fit, by giving an 80% discount on a claim free year, thereby offering the consumer "Return on Health (ROH)."

AK is a stellar example of somebody who had sowed the seeds of investment in health during his youth and is now reaping its benefits. The 80% discount proposition is so strong that only an evergreen actor like Anil Kapoor, is fit enough to fit the proposition! It has been over four decades since he started prioritizing investing in his health.

The perfect combination of Anil Kapoor and SlowCheeta, in a funky rap video, seemed to be the right way to appeal to the younger population.

The distinctive feature of this campaign is that people can become eligible for the 'Super Saver Discount' of 80%, where they will need to pay only 20% of their next premium, when they don't claim health insurance.

People are likely not to claim health insurance when they invest in fitness and stay healthy. Hence, the money saved on the premium is the returns one earns by investing in health. This is how one can make ROH with Future Generali Health Super Saver.

For the first time, Anil Kapoor will be seen in an independent music video. It is also the first time for an insurance brand to create a rap video for their offerings. In this rap, the actor reveals why he stays fit and what he gets out of it. ROH is a different kind of savings opportunity introduced to the market by Kapoor. AK is the flagbearer of Return on Health, and now he is advising youngsters on the how and why of earning ROH with Future Generali.

Speaking about the campaign, Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said, "The Health Super Saver policy has a strong value proposition with 80% discount on premium for a claim-free year. We know that the younger age group makes fitness a priority and are more likely to have a claimless year, and both our product and campaign are curated for this segment. Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest and most loved actors across age groups. On the other hand, we have Slow Cheetah, whose contemporary music resonates so well with our audience. We are confident that a blend of these personalities will strike a chord with young Indians and create the desired appeal and affinity towards the health insurance category. Through this initiative, we don't only want to just extend insurance penetration to a newer, younger audience for the health insurance category but also want to start a conversation that insurance is not a cost or a loss but is a protection which needs to be taken in younger age whereby waiting periods, higher premiums and co-pays can be avoided at old-age."

Future Generali India has consistently leveraged its global insurance expertise in various products to serve its customers to provide retail, commercial, personal and rural insurance solutions to individuals and corporates to mitigate risks. As a brand whose purpose is to serve and lead the customers with empathy, Future Generali has developed this exciting health insurance product: ''Future Generali Health Super Saver.''

It includes a unique benefit of 'Super Saver Discount' and offers an 80% discount on the following year's premium for a claim-free year, essentially rewarding people who invest in their health and saving on their next year's premium. ROH's compelling video is shot in the style of a typical rap song, which makes it a piece of entertaining content first and an advertisement second.

