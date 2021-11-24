Ronak R Bafna's 'Sirene by Koushik Designers' to launch a readymade garments collection in India and abroad

Ronak R Bafna, 27, a young fashion designer from Mumbai, is preparing to launch his readymade Indo-Western outfits collection under the label Sirene by Koushik Designers in the country and abroad.

Sirene by Koushik Designers is the brand name for Ronak R Bafna's unique and trendy readymade garments manufactured in Mumbai and Kolkata. Bafna has been manufacturing readymade Indo-Western outfits for major brands in India and abroad, and he owns four showrooms in the country.

Talking about his brand, Ronak R Bafna, founder of Sirene by Koushik Designers, said, "We have been exporting readymade branded garments in the countries like Dubai, United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Bangladesh, Canada and the U.S. We can manufacture about 800 garment pieces per day at the manufacturing facilities located in Mumbai and Kolkata."

According to Bafna, his company was established in 2011 and has been working for some of the well-known brands in India and abroad. Apart from the fashion designer, he is also an interior designer.

Bafna's Koushik Designers has become a brand name to reckon with. They have been offering franchise outlets across the country and abroad.

"My vision is to create affordable and stylish clothing for different variants of audiences as well as create a different style showcasing Indian culture in the form of clothing. I want to create a place where teamwork is promoted, skills are enhanced, and the economy is distributed."

