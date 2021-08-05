Rus Education conducts all India mock tests for NEET-UG 2021

With over a month left for the scheduled NEET-UG 2021 on 12th September 2021, medical aspirants all over the country are working extremely hard and burning their midnight oil to prepare for the entrance examination.

To help aspirants prepare for NEET-UG 2021, Rus Education has organised several free mock tests, nation wide. The test series is open for all medical aspirants at no cost and they are allowed several attempts.

The year 2021, has been uncertain for each and every person associated with the health industry directly as well as indirectly; including the medical aspirants. The NEET-UG 2021 exam, earlier scheduled for 1st August 2021, will now be held on 12th September 2021 - a decision taken by authorities to delay the examination for the safety of aspirants and other stakeholders due to the second wave of Covid-19.

This decision witnessed a mixed response from the medical aspirants. While some of them have demanded further postponement of the exam; others requested National Testing Agency (NTA) to follow the same path as taken in 2020. In 2020, qualifying NEET-UG was not mandatory for medical study abroad. Amidst all this chaos, the final decision however remains unchanged.

With the big exams only over a month away,medical aspirants have pulled in all efforts to perform their best. The result of this exam would be a deciding factor for the future of these students.

This is the opportune moment for all medical aspirants to focus on revising the topics and set up strategies for the exam. Skills like time management, stress management, prioritising questions and topics become essential for the exam aspirants. But excelling in all these can be difficult. Therefore, experts advise the aspirants to practice many sample papers and Mock tests. These help the aspirants in analyzing their performance in various areas like academic enrichment, time management, risk-taking, etc.

To help medical aspirants identify their areas of improvement, the team of Rus Education along with a dedicated team of academicians have designed Mock Tests for NEET-UG 2021. Earlier the mock test series for the NEET-UG 2021 was conducted on 4th July 2021, 12th July 2021 and 25th July 2021. Thousands of aspirants had participated in the mock tests to check out their level of preparation at a national level by competing with each other.

From this week onwards, the aspirants can take up the free mock test for NEET 2021 at any time and anywhere - at their convenient date instead of waiting for the schedule to analyse and evaluate their exam practices. The Mock test is planned as per the latest exam pattern as issued by the NTA.

As per the notice issued by the NTA, this year's NEET 2021 would contain 180 questions carrying 4 marks each. The exam would comprise three parts - Physics, Chemistry and Biology; with each section featuring 45 questions. Each set of those 45 questions is further divided into 2 sections - as A and B. Section A contains 35 questions which are all compulsory, whereas section B contains 15 questions out of which the aspirants can choose to answer any 10.

For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded to the aspirants and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Weightage wise, the entire exam is for 720 marks and each part carries 180 maximum marks. Section A weighs 140 marks and Section B carries 40 marks.

NEET UG 2021- Section-wise weightage

For this year, apart from the , the aspirants can get , well-reputed biologist in India, by attending the various webinars conducted by Rus Education.

