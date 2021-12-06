Rustomjee Group and Singapore's Keppel Land join hands to build a world-class integrated township in Thane

Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, is partnering Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited, to build an integrated township in Thane, Mumbai.

The collaboration leverages Rustomjee Group's deep local expertise as well as Keppel Land's international experience and strong track record in providing innovative and sustainable urban space solutions.

With a vision to redefine the concept of home by bringing alive the community spirit, the integrated township by Rustomjee and Keppel Land will showcase the best of design thinking in real estate. The township will be a one-stop hub that comprises residential and commercial spaces, entertainment facilities, and lifestyle amenities, providing an integrated experience to residents. Adopting a human-centric approach in its design, the township will incorporate inputs from experts, including designers, architects, as well as sustainability and environmental consultants, to create a holistic space that caters to the needs of residents across all ages.

Headquartered in Singapore, Keppel Land is geographically diversified in Asia, with a sterling portfolio that includes award-winning residential developments, investment-grade commercial properties, and integrated townships.

In Singapore, Keppel Land contributed to shaping Singapore's skyline with landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre and Ocean Financial Centre. It also raised the bar in urban living with iconic residences at Marina Bay and Keppel Bay.

Keppel Bay, the crown jewel of Singapore's southern shores, has been transformed by Keppel Land from a historic shipyard into a world-class waterfront precinct, juxtaposed with thriving coral reefs and lush greenery. The prime properties at Keppel Bay include FIABCI-award winning luxury waterfront condominiums, as well as Keppel Bay Tower, which was certified as Singapore's first Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy commercial building by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore in 2020.

Beyond Singapore, Keppel Land also has a strong track record in delivering innovative and multi-faceted urban space solutions. For example, in China, Keppel Land is the developer for Keppel's eco-developments in the landmark government-to-government project, the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City. In Vietnam, Keppel Land is collaborating with Keppel Urban Solutions on Saigon Sports City, which will be developed into a smart and sustainable township and an iconic landmark in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho KiamKheong, President (India) of Keppel Land, said, "In line with Keppel Land's strategy to scale up our presence in India, we are pleased to partner Rustomjee Group to co-develop this integrated township in Thane. With Keppel Land's strong international track record in urban development and Rustomjee Group's deep local expertise, we will create a township that redefines urban spaces for a sustainable future."

Adding on, Boman Irani, Founder of Rustomjee Group, said, "In Keppel Land, we have found a partner with a brand ethos similar to ours. I am certain that our common values such as a customer-first approach, keeping innovation at the core, and ensuring top-notch delivery will help us develop a township like no other. Our customers will definitely see our design thinking approach come alive through this project. With their multi-faceted urban space solutions and international experience, Keppel Land will help build an integrated township along with the Rustomjee Group, in the heart of Thane that will redefine the luxuries of living."

