Sandeep Sisodiya invites applications to the 7th Business Development and Sales Masterclass

, an online coaching service that provides courses in the fields of IT sales and business development is inviting applications for the upcoming Business Development and Sales Masterclass to begin in December.

The registrations for the 7th batch of Business Development & Sales Master Class are now open. The course is 6 weeks long and the classes are conducted on weekends (8:00 am to 10:00 am) via zoom/skype.

The course is structured in a unique way to include various topics, a few of which are sales pipeline and process, sales target and collection target, how to tap into a new market, and the difference between business development, sales, and marketing.

The Business Development & Sales Masterclass comprehensively talks about the strategies to be followed by IT Agencies & Entrepreneurs to grow their companies using proven sales strategies. One of the main objectives of this course is to arm entrepreneurs and sales professionals with all the right tools to scale a successful IT startup business.

Founder, Sandeep Sisodiya, envisioned contributing to the development of the country by helping people with their business development and sales skills, which in turn would help create and showcase their products. The coaching service consists of courses tailored to suit IT agency owners, startup founders, freelancers, sales & business development executives, business development managers, and many more.

Apart from coaching services, interested applicants can also avail of consultation in the fields of Branding, Marketing, Sales, LinkedIn, Lead Generation, Business Development, Social Media Marketing, Web/Mobile Technology, and Sales & BD Hiring. With over 10 years of experience in the field, these courses have helped 130+ clients and have supported IT professionals to excel in their fields.

Founder, Sandeep Sisodiya said, "Just like other technical skills, IT sales and business development skills cannot be learned from YouTube videos, blogs, or articles. As it has a process full of dilemmas, it always requires dynamic solutions from experienced mentors. I am on the mission to empower our local IT industry to inspire and lead in the world. To reach my goal, I am thriving to provide my core experience with practical solutions to IT professionals."

The entrepreneur has worked with brands like Rock Technolab, Pixielit solutions, IBL Infotech, Born Techie, Satva Solutions, Spyweb Solutions, Pixielit Solutions, HoneyComb Software, CodeAroma Technologies, and Om Web Tech to help them grow. Furthermore, the title of 'HubSpot Certified Inbound And Facebook Certified Marketer' has helped Sandeep garner the trust of reputed organizations in the industry.

Sandeep Singh Sisodiya is also associated with the agency Appsrow Solution based in Ahmedabad, a company that offers solutions to startups in developing clean & user-friendly websites, creating a strong brand identity, and executing social media strategies.

The Appsrow team consists of innovative developers, creative designers, and digital experts, who strive to make a real difference in the digital world with their innovative ideas. In the past few years, they have collaborated with and helped succeed various startups in India.

To learn more, visit: |

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor