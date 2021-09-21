Sarvadh Sathiaram wins gold for India at the International Business Olympiad 2021

Sarvadh, a 15-year-old Grade 11 student from Akshar Arbol International School in Chennai finishes World No. 1 and wins the Gold at the International Business Olympiad 2021 excelling over students from the UK, U.S., China, Poland and Singapore.

He secured the highest score of 372.5 in the Individual Aggregate award category - clear 10 points ahead of second place. Sarvadh also secured the Global 1st Place in the "Interactive Objective Case" module and the Global 2nd Place in the "Open case analysis" team module.

The IBO (International Business Olympiad) is dedicated to training a new generation of global business leaders through a full-scale Business knowledge competition. It tests students on various skill sets - fundamental business theory and knowledge, interactive case studies that tests one's comprehension and application capabilities and open case analysis that tests students' business thinking and problem-solving abilities.

The finals for this year's IBO were held online on August 14th and 15th and saw the top 130 shortlisted students from across 16 countries compete in the finals against each other. The jury for this year's Olympiad included distinguished faculty and Professors from Harvard Business School, Imperial College Business School London, John Hopkins Carey Business School, New York University (NYU) and McKinsey & Company.

On his experience at the IBO this year, Sarvadh said, "The IBO is a great competition that tests students on their understanding and challenges them to apply their knowledge and skills. Given the prestige associated with the IBO, the competition is intense and there is very little room for mistakes. I am glad I was able to excel both in the individual and team events and finish right on the top." He acknowledged the constant support and encouragement received from his parents, teachers and his school to help him excel at the global level.

For Sarvadh this is a remarkable achievement. He is the only student from India to secure Global 1st Place in the Olympiad till date. This is however not his first international success. Last year he had secured the "Silver Medal" in the World Economics Cup 2020 competition which is the largest global competition for high school students in the field of economics. Earlier this year, he also finished in the Global Top 5 in World Business Future Leaders Cup 2021.

Becoming a world champion in any field is possible only if one has a deep love for the subject and are ready to invest a lot of time and effort into it. Sarvadh's love for economics and business is evident from his various accolades and achievements. What is more impressive is his passion to use this knowledge for the betterment of society.

