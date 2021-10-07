SBI customers: ITR can now be filed for free at State Bank; check out process

A few days ago, the deadline for filing income tax returns was extended. Meanwhile, many are still remaining to file income tax returns. In such a situation, SBI has brought great convenience to the customers. Accordingly, taxpayers will now be able to file Tax2Win ITR from the YONO app. Only five documents are required for this.

Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents.

Taxpayers need to keep five documents for this. Those documents are PAN card, tax deduction documents, Aadhaar card. Certificate of Interest-Income, Form 16 and Certificate of Investment for tax saving will have to be submitted. Taxpayers will get ECS help for only Rs 199 and will be able to avail the benefit till October 31. Taxpayers have to go to Yono app and click on Shop and Order to file ITR for free. Then you have to go to Tax and Investment and log in to Tax2 Win.