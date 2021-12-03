Season 4 of Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021 ends with fanfare in esteemed presence of Barkha Nangia, Director, Glamour Gurgaon

Gurgaon witnessed season 4 of Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021, which was held at Leela Ambience Hotel Gurgaon. The evening was all about glitz, glamour, fashion, and style. The grand finale was adorned by renowned celebrities like Madhurima Tuli along with another esteemed jury panel. It was an evening with 120 self-driven women who strived to earn the coveted crown.

This distinctive platform by Glamour Gurgaon paves way for married women to step out into the world with their unique individuality and distinct personality with confidence and dignity. Ladies from all across India audition to be a part of this prestigious life-changing event in large numbers. Lasses from all walks of life step out from their comfort zones to challenge their limits and live the life of their dreams.

Snehal Thamke of Maharashtra and Smita Prabhu from Bangalore were crowned Mrs India - Pride of Nation 2021. Second runner-up Suchita Singhal and first runner-up, Mavis Norton were winners whereas the second runner-up was Megha Mehta and First Runner-up was Angela Khanna.

On this occasion, Barkha Nangia, Director, Glamour Gurgaon, said the pageant is the epitome of womanhood in the modern world. To showcase the beauty and talent of these charismatic ladies, Mrs India - Pride of Nation 2021 also strives to empower them by transforming them into stronger individuals who are aware of their credentials. This pageant has been a great contributor to the welfare of society since its inception, while also working in the fashion and entertainment Industry. empowering women, to lead a healthy life, our group aims at uplifting the mental and physical wellness of the women. We made it a point to tie the pageant to a cause in order to raise awareness about self-care, and thus the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign was born.

A high-end beauty pageant was held with the launch of Glamour Gurgaon to exhibit the latest fashion trends. In addition, young and skilled fashion designers, make-up artists, image consultants, stylists, and motivational speakers have a platform to present innovative approaches to awaken women's confidence through this platform.

Glamour Gurgaon has expanded to incorporate women from many regions, professions, and socioeconomic backgrounds by hosting multiple pageants in various categories. A universe of successful pageants has been created throughout the years, including Mrs India - Pride of Nation, Mrs Delhi NCR, Mrs Punjab Pride of Nation, and Ms India Curvy -The Plus Size Show, to name a few.

With a series of workshops, training sessions, and personality development sessions, The pageants strive to take a comprehensive approach to develop a diverse personality in women. Mrs. Nangia triggered a passion amongst her participants to support the cause of raising cancer awareness by organizing a 'Breast Cancer Awareness and Check-up' camp for more than 50,000 women mainly dwelling in slums and villages. She believes that a woman is the lifeblood of any ecosystem, and our motto, "Let's rise and shine together", embodies empowerment.

Barkha Nangia, had a bigger goal to pursue and wanted to contribute to womanhood in some way. Having observed that personal aspirations of women were restricted behind a myriad of responsibilities, priorities and duties forcing them to eventually renounce their dreams and live within the confines of the society, Barkha made up her mind to challenge this norm.

She decided to become an entrepreneur and provide a platform to ladies who had to put their ambitions and aspirations on hold. Launching Glamour Gurgaon, she organised a high-end beauty pageant to showcase the finest fashion statements at present.

Running multiple pageants across various categories Glamour Gurgaon has grown to include women from all regions, professions, social backgrounds. Over the years, Barkha has been spearheading series of successful pageants such as, Mrs India - Pride of Nation, Mrs Delhi NCR, Mrs Punjab Pride of Nation, Ms India Curvy - The Plus Size Show among many others.

The pageants organised by Glamour Gurgaon aim for a holistic approach in building a versatile personality in women, with a series of workshops, training sessions, and personality development sessions.

Success stories of the contestants are testimonials of how Barkha has touched innumerable lives:

Namrata Senani Garg, a crown holder from Glamour Gurgaon family says, "Participating in this pageant under Barkha ma'am's guidance, motivation and constant counselling I flourished in this field. With over 100 print/digital ads/TVC in my pocket, I have worked with several high-end brands, modelled for several fashion brands, featured in music videos, and acted in movies. I owe all this to Mrs. Nangia."

Dr Rajbir Randhawa, a Surgeon by Profession and Model by passion mentioned, "Life was very different before I became a part of the Glamour Gurgaon family but participating in the pageant opened up a whole new world for me. From walking prestigious ramps, acting in big banner movies, working with top notch fashion designers, and wedding coutures, to getting featured in web series on OTT platforms, my journey has been phenomenal. The director Mrs. Barkha Nangia transforms lives through her fair and impartial pageants and I am just loving this transformation."

Her latest pageant, Mrs Delhi NCR Season 5 held in November 2020 had over 3800 women audition, but only 112 made it to the finalist category.

