Season Two of Exotic India Fashion Awards concludes in Delhi

Rajanigandha Pearls presents India Fashion Awards is an initiative by Sanjay Nigam that celebrates the unsung heroes of the fashion industry.

Season two of the awards took place in Delhi on 25th September 2021 at Andaz by Hyatt and were powered by Mario and DLF Malls along with Artize, Pepsi and Ebixcash.

The jury comprised of Creative Director-Rocky S, Sonalika Sahay, Maneka Gandhi, Ravi Jaipuria, Prasad Naik, and Varun Rana, Board Member of Board India Fashion Awards Vagish Pathak. Industry members who have worked hard throughout the pandemic were nominated into categories like Designer of the Year, Make-Up Artist of the Year, Model of the Year and New Age Fashion Photographer of the Year.

The winners for season two are: Pushpa Bector as Stylish Business Leader of the Year, MissMalini as Social Media Personality of the Year, Pujan Sharma for Coup De food presents Backstage Manager of the Year, Akshay Tyagi won Artize Presents New Age Fashion Stylist of the Year Award, Lokesh Sharma for New Age Show Director of the Year, Maddy (Made Art) won the Cream Bell Presents Emerging Fashion Photographer of the Year Award, Richa Dave won Pepsi Presents New Age Model of the Year Ramp, Avanti Nagrath won Pepsi Presents New Age Model of the Year Editorial, Feat Artists won Blyss by B presents New Age Talent Management Agency of the Year, Siddharth Tytler won Noa Fragrances Presents Influential Model of the Year, Karan Torani won Rajnigandha Pearls Presents Sparkling Emerging Designer of the Year and Nitibha Kaul won Havells Presents Fashion trend Setter of the Year.

Sahil Kochhar won Innovative Designer in craft Techniques, Abhishek Singh won Most Fashionable Officer of the Year, Namrata Soni won Makeup - Artist of the Year, Gautam Kalra won Artize Presents Fashion Stylist of the Year, Arjun Mark won Fashion Photographer of the Year, Anu Ahuja won Show Director of the Year, Kanika Dev won Model of the Year Editorial, Zander won Super Model of the year - Ramp, Sony Kaur won Super Model of the year - Ramp, INEGA won Talent Management Agency of the Year, Gaurang Shah won Designer of the year - Handlooms and Textiles, Nikhil Shantanu won Rajnigandha Pearls Presents Shining Designer of the year - Men's Wear, Gaurav Gupta won EBIX Cash Presents Designer of the year Bridal Wear - Fusion, Tarun Tahillani won Ebix Cash Presents Designer of the year Bridal Wear - Indian, Anamika Khanna won Designer of the year - Jury Choice.

Furthermore- Conrad Sangma won Leader of Sustainability, Tarun Khiwal won Legendary Photographer of the Country, Muzamil Ibrahim won Legendary Super Model, Shobhita Dhulipala won Youth Fashion Icon, Sunil Grover won Versatile Personality of the Year, Raghav Chadha won Stylish Politician of the Year, Vaishali S won Designer of the Year - International Fame, Suneet Varma won Designer of the Year (Popular Choice), Rohit Bal won Legendary Fashion Designer for Contribution to Indian Fashion and Manish Malhotra won Legendary Fashion Designer for Contribution to Indian Film & Fashion.

