Sensex dips 123 points in volatile trade

Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Monday amid selling pressure in financial and auto stocks.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 123 points or 0.23 per cent at 52,852 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 32 point or 0.2 per cent to 15,824.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty realty down by 0.9 per cent, PSU by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty metal and pharma witnessed marginal gains.

Among stocks, JSW Steel slipped by 1.8 per cent to Rs 704.60 per share while Reliance Industries dipped by 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,073.90 per unit.

Wipro lost by 1.5 per cent, State Bank of India by 1.4 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.1 per cent and Tata Motors by 0.9 per cent.

But SBI Life rose by 3.9 per cent to close at Rs 1,092.05 per share. Bajaj Finserv advanced by 2.4 per cent, Hindalco by 1.8 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.2 per cent, Titan by 1.2 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong US corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street.

Chinese blue chips shed 2.4 per cent to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property sectors were routed on worries over tighter government rules.

That dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 per cent to its lowest since early January. Japan's Nikkei did bounce 1.04 per cent but that was off a seven-month low.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sunk by 4.13 per cent on regulatory clampdowns and South Korea's Kospi slipped by 0.91 per cent on virus worries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor