Sensex dives 215 points, IndusInd Bank gains 2.9 pc

Equity benchmark indices reeled under pressure during second half of the session on Friday as investors booked profit after the Reserve Bank of India retained its real GDP forecast at 9.5 per cent for FY22 but revised the inflation forecast upwards to 5.7 per cent from 5.1 per cent.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 215 points or 0.39 per cent at 54,278 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 56 points or 0.35 per cent to 16,238.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty IT up by 0.3 per cent and private bank by 0.2 per cent. But Nifty realty dipped by 0.9 per cent, pharma by 0.4 per cent and financial services by 0.3 per cent.

Among stocks, Cipla lost by 3.5 per cent to Rs 912.05 per share. Reliance Industries fell by 2 per cent after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon.com Inc, putting all steps relating to transaction between Future Group and Reliance Retail to be put on hold for now.

UltraTech Cement retreated by 1.4 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.3 per cent, HDFC by 1.1 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1 per cent.

However, IndusInd Bank gained by 2.9 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.3 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about the its economic recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.1 per cent but Japan's Nikkei rose 0.33 per cent to post best week since May on strong earnings. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.18 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

