Servify's massive growth leads to expansion of global team with key hires across business domains

, a leading provider of Extended Care and Product Protection solutions using its global, AI-enabled, digital platform, has announced hiring of senior leaders across regions and functions to drive its global expansion.

Arun Verma, MS Kalsi, Kevin Cundiff, Edward Lee, Swetha Prashant, Peter Duesing, Sanghoon (Sam) Kwon, Hussein Hussein and Sergey Odinets have all been hired to bolster various verticals and regions within the organisation.

Arun Verma, with more than 20 years of experience, was appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer. He has championed impressive success in people management across distinctly diverse industries such as Technology & Services, Finance, Management Consulting & FMCG. He worked as CHRO and Head of Administration of Beetel before Servify, and with the likes of Xerox India, McKinsey & Co., Reliance Capital Limited, and CavinKare in the past.

Makhan Singh Kalsi, also known as M S Kalsi, joins Servify as its Chief Service Officer after previously serving as the Chief Operations Officer for Digicare, a Quess Group Company. During his three years there, he scaled their operations multi-fold, with his enviable brand relationships and market reputation. He has also worked with LeEco, Samsung, Nokia, Canon, and Network Ltd in the past in various senior management positions.

Swetha Prashant joined Servify as Group General Counsel and shall be working closely with the leadership team to help scale and reinforce Servify's legal capabilities. Swetha, a former partner of J. Sagar Associates (a leading law firm), has been practising law for more than 14 years with extensive experience in representing and advising both domestic and international clients in relation to cross border investments, M&A, JVs, private equity / venture capital, and general corporate commercial transactions and compliances across diverse sectors.

Kevin Cundiff joins Servify's North American operations as Vice President, Partners & Account Management, and will manage all key partner relations. He has led teams responsible for product placement as well as client acquisition, development and retention in his previous roles and manage all key account relationships in North America. In the past, he has worked in senior positions at Penumbra Brands, uBreakiFix (acquired by Asurion), Fortegra (ProtectCELL parent company) and T-Mobile.

Edward Lee is an insurance industry veteran with a career spanning more than 20 years spearheaded market expansion, product development and regulatory compliance initiatives in support of global manufacturers, distributors and automotive dealer groups in both Canada and the United States for organisations such as Microsoft Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., SquareTrade, HomeServe USA, Sears, General Motors Corp., Volvo North America, etc. He joins Servify as Vice President and Head of Insurance for North America and will also drive regulatory compliance in the warranty practice globally for Servify.

Sanghoon (Sam) Kwon joined Servify as a Senior Director and will manage Samsung as an OEM account for Servify. He comes with a rich experience which ranges from strategy building to managing global and regional businesses. He worked with Samsung Electronics in Korea and in other geographies in the past &Bolttech just before joining Servify. He is based in Seoul, South Korea.

The Technology function also sees addition of two key hires.

Dr. Peter Duesing, who became part of Servify after its acquisition of German-based WebToGo, takes over the position of Vice President - Technology based out of Munich, Germany. He is now responsible for leading engineering teams for our Diagnostics and R&D functions and will also lead our patent portfolio expansion initiatives.

Ghanshyam Varindani joins Servify as Senior Director to lead the Data Engineering function. In previous roles, he has worked in senior roles at AirAsia in Malaysia and TCS leading Data Analytics Strategy and the Business Intelligence Roadmaps.

Additionally, to manage business operations in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Russia, Hussein Hussein and Sergey Odinets have been respectively appointed as Regional Heads. They both have more than a decade of experience each working for top global brands.

"We are fortunate to build a global business that's also growing massively. I am extremely proud to have these reputed leaders joining me to realise our vision. It's always great people building great companies, and I am happy that getting great people hasn't been a problem ever for us," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify, on the expansion of global teams.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor