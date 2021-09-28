Shahid Alvi's video 'Nagar Palika' crosses 1.3M Youtube views

YouTube is one of the most used mediums to produce content and express ourselves.

However, everyone uses the platform for different purposes such as entertainment, sports, politics, etc. Shahid Alvi uses the funny and sarcastic method of communication to spread social awareness.

He aims to make people think while having fun. Shahid uses local language to connect with the audience. His fun tone has attracted the attention of people from around the country. The videos are not too long and get the message across to the audience.

Shahid Alvi YouTube channel has 290K subscribers and features some of the most viral and entertaining content. The most viral video of the YouTube channel 'Nagar Palika' is only 19 seconds long and has over 1.3M views. The growth rate of Shahid Alvi YouTube channel has been phenomenal since its establishment. The video highlights the pothole problems we have in the country.

Nagar Palika brings our attention to one of the most significant issues of the country. It also shadows the fact that we must first focus on small things before we complain about big issues. We are too busy focusing on blaming the government and forget our duties as the citizens of the country. While the government plays an important role, we as citizens must try our best to make the country a better place to live in.

Shahid Alvi YouTube channel showcases various social issues in a fun way. The content is designed to cater to the youth of the country. Also, it compels you to think about the raging issues of our country. These are the issues that we usually neglect in our daily lives.

Moreover, the topics chosen are remarkably relatable to the common public. We can easily understand the depth of many situations. Shahid Alvi is a rising YouTuber who understands the platform and is making the most out of it.

We need more people like Shahid Alvi who utilize social media platforms for the benefit of the country and are not afraid of asking any questions.

