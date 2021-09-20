Shares of NDTV leap 10% after rumors spread of Adani Group acquiring NDTV

A report on NDTV that spread in the stock market on Monday showed that the company's shares have entered an upper circuit of 10 per cent. Rumors that Adani Group could acquire NDTV were rife in the stock market. Several media reports had suggested that the Adani group could acquire a media house in Delhi. Since then, many have linked it to NDTV. It is being said that the financial condition of NDTV is not so good. The company's promoter is also under tax investigation. But over the past year, the company's shares have risen 130 percent.

Shares of NDTV rose by Rs 7.20 to Rs 79.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. At the National Stock Exchange, the company's share price rose by Rs 7.25 to Rs 79.85. Shares on both the NSE and BSE have seen a 10 per cent upper circuit.

Discussions are currently underway on whether Adani Group will make an entry in the media sector. Adani Enterprises had a few days ago appointed senior journalist Sanjay Puglia as its CEO and Editor-in-Chief to lead its group's media initiatives.