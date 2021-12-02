Shava Ni Girdhari Lal's trailer launch emotes various shades of love

The trailer of the much-awaited Punjabi film, 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal' was released today and it has taken the internet by storm. The Gippy Grewal starrer & directed film promises to be larger than life celebration and is undoubtedly the biggest multi starrer of Punjabi Cinema. The stellar cast includes 52 known actors including Neeru Bajwa, Himanshi Khurrana, Sara Gurpal, Payal Rajput, Tanu Grewal, Surilie Gautam, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Rana Ranbir, Karamjit Anmol, Sardar Sohi, Raghveer Boli and many more.

This period romantic comedy is written by Gippy Grewal & Rana Ranbir which revolves around Girdhari, a man with a golden heart and his attempts to find the love of his life but finding no luck so far. We will get to see various shades of love through different relationships in Girdhari's life!

After the blockbusters Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan, Gippy Grewal is back in directors chair and talking about 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal' he said, "The film Shava Ni Girdhari Lal is very close to my heart and I am very excited for the audience to see this vision turning into reality on the big screen. As it unveils the shades of love, I hope the audience will like the connect it builds."

The Producer, Munish Sahni, Omjee Star Studios said, "To have such a promising line up of artists in one film backed with an interesting story and powerful music makes Shava Ni Girdhari Lal a perfect celebration film for the audience."

Produced by Humble Motion Pictures, Pooja Entertainment and Omjee Star Studios, Shava Ni Girhdari Lal will hit the theatres on 17th December, 2021.

Trailer:

