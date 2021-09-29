Shyam Steel to Expand its Retail Presence Pan India

Shyam Steel is a well-known player in the retail markets of eastern, north-eastern, and northern markets of the country and has been a major supplier of TMT bars to mega infrastructure projects.

The company has established a strong network of over 6000 distributors, dealers, and retailers in the markets it currently operates in, and will now market its brand across central, western, and southern India.

The company will be establishing its presence across every corner of these states. It has developed a highly efficient network of third-party logistics service providers to take its products to every corner of the country smoothly and punctually. The company plans to appoint a team of around 500 distributors, dealers, and retailers across each of these states to ensure easy accessibility of its brand to home builders at reasonable prices.

Shyam Steel has played a key role in transforming steel selling from a commodity model to a brand marketing model. Its TMT brand enjoys a very high recall among consumers.

Its branding strategy has converted the cyclical commodity, TMT, to a product with year-round demand. This has helped the company to remarkably improve its sales volumes.

Commenting on the market expansion plan of the company, Mr. Suket Beriwal, Director, Shyam Steel said, "We are excited about our entry into the central, western and southern states of the country. Individual home builders very often either do not have access to high quality TMT or pay a very high premium for it. With our entry into these markets, consumers will have the very high quality of a national TMT brand within their budgets. With more than six decades of experience and goodwill, we are confident of a very positive response from the home builders of these states."

The success of the brand lies in the property of its FlexiStrong TMT Rebar, which is not just strong but a perfect balance of strength and flexibility. The company's products are endorsed by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma - two superlative personalities in their chosen fields. Their relationship reflects the perfect balance of strength and flexibility that is the property of their TMT.

Shyam Steel Industries Limited is a steel company headquartered in Kolkata. Beginning in 1953, today it has multiple plants including one of eastern India's first privately owned Integrated Steel Plants at Durgapur of West Bengal. In 2020-21 the company had a turnover of 3000 plus crores. Strengthened by more than six decades of experience, with pure steel coming out of its integrated plant, having hundreds of mega projects in its portfolio, and a product that is a perfect balance of strength and flexibility, Shyam Steel is poised to establish itself firmly in the TMT retail segment in every part of India.

