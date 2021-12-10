SIBM Bengaluru hosts Meraki 21- A part of its flagship event, 'UTTHAAN 2021.'

SIBM Bengaluru strongly believes that meaningful contribution to society should be an integral part of an institution.

Every individual must consistently participate in activities that promote the development and nurture of communities around them.

We achieve this by involving students in projects targeted towards social awareness and personal growth. To further drive this, the institute hosts its annual event, UTTHAAN 2021, every year to foster positive relationships with underprivileged and orphaned children that encourage each child's sense of individual worth. It is an initiative for underprivileged and orphaned children targeted towards their holistic development.

One of the verticals of the event was "Meraki' which was conducted from September 29 2021 to October 16 2021. Meraki is a Japanese word that means doing something with passion and absolute devotion, bringing love and happiness. Through the 2-week initiative, student volunteers from SIBM Bengaluru were allowed to engage with children in a learning environment while providing them a platform to showcase their innate talents and abilities to the outside world.

We organized this initiative in collaboration with four Non-Government Organizations in and around Bangalore- UPAY (Underprivileged Advancement by Youth), Surabhi Foundation Trust, Madilu Sevashrama (Future India Foundation), and Home of Compassion.

SIBM Bengaluru's students volunteered to be a part of several online training sessions. These sessions gave an excellent platform to interact with children from class 1 to 10 on numerous subjects like Spoken English, Static GK, Digital Literacy (Basics of Computers), Vedic Maths, Math tips and tricks, Current Affairs, Art and Craft, Dance, Microsoft tools (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), Email and Content Writing, and General Behaviour. Every student volunteer selected their subject of liking, and 30-minute sessions were arranged based on their preferences.

It was indeed a great experience for volunteers as well as the children. Volunteers were supposed to choose their medium of engagement- be it through videos, presentations, or one-on-one interaction. The volunteers put in tremendous efforts to make the sessions enjoyable through fun activities and enlightening conversations.

The children, too, participated in the session with total commitment and devotion. Through the initiative, the student volunteers understood the critical need to improve the lives of the underprivileged people in our society. It enabled them to share their skills with children, inculcating a positive difference around them.

"Amidst all hassles of projects, assignments, and deadlines, Utthaan came as a breeze filled with calmness and positivity. I'm thankful to the team for providing an opportunity to make peace with the inner self.", says Ayush Shrivastava, one of the student volunteers.

The institute is proud to have conducted the initiative at such a grand scale. The event involved a record number of 116 student volunteers, wherein 100 sessions were conducted over 14 days. SIBM Bengaluru is thankful to the NGOs for their active participation and contribution towards the initiative's success. We at SIBM Bengaluru will continue to strive to give opportunities to our students to give back to society and be an active part of the change that they foresee, fulfill the hopes and dreams of those in need and provide an opportunity to its students to be a part of the change.

