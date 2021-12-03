SIBM Bengaluru sets a new record for Placements for the year 2021 amidst COVID-19

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management- Bengaluru,(SIBM Bengaluru) believes in continuously evolving its methods to improve the teaching, learning, and evaluation processes.

It aims at promoting quality education to produce thought leaders and future-ready managers. The institute also understands that it is essential for students to get the right head start towards their professional careers through campus placements.

Placements have long been regarded as a critical element in an institute's educational excellence. The Covid-19 has created a growing shadow of doubt about the overall health of the job market in recent times.

However, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru has once again proven its mettle and weathered the test of time by not just maintaining, but surpassing the college's placement standards. With outstanding placements, the graduating class of 2021 has got off to a terrific start in the corporate world. This year, the institution has experienced an influx of new as well as returning recruiters from prominent brands to emerging start-ups.

Placement workshops and guest sessions at SIBM Bengaluru act as an excellent platform for students to develop specialized skills linked to their subject of choice or domain, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition. It is one of the most crucial factors that set standards for an institute.

SIBM Bengaluru has consistently achieved new placement records over the years. In the previous eight years, the average CTC offered to students has grown by about 31.48 percent. Despite the fact that the pandemic has had a significant impact on placements for students graduating this year, the institute has yet again set a new record.

With an average CTC of the top 50 at 14.11 LPA, an overall CTC of 10.40 LPA and the highest summer internship stipend of INR 1,50,000, the placements have improved both qualitatively and quantitatively this year.

The college welcomed 100+ domestic and international companies this year, with 45+ new engagements added to the list. IT/ITES, FMCG & Retail, BFSI, Consulting, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automobile, Telecom, E-Commerce, Research, and Services were among the areas where placements flourished.

Major corporations, like ITC Ltd, Capgemini, Accenture, Wipro, Airtel, Dell Technologies, Morgan Stanley, Infosys, Deloitte, HDFC Life, and many more recruited students from the institute for a wide array of roles.

The exceptional placement performance is a result of SIBM Bengaluru's promise of quality education that did not halt during the pandemic. A blend of Synchronous and Asynchronous modes of teaching backed with unique digitized tools ensured that teaching and learning continued. Online material like e-books and access to e-learning resources were also made available to students.

The director of SIBM Bengaluru, Madhvi Sethi says, "Stepping into a generation where inventive and eccentric ideas are driving businesses across the globe, we are at the nexus of developing pragmatic managers as well as upskilling our competencies by introducing niche courses like Business Analytics and Quantitative Finance. At SIBM Bengaluru, our focus is not only to adapt to changes in the corporate world but also to stand out as dynamic managers and churn out impeccable business leaders".

The institute's agility in ensuring that students continue to profit regardless of the prevailing conditions is commendable. SIBM Bengaluru anticipates a shift in teaching and learning approaches as circumstances evolve, with the expectation of a more profitable placement season for the graduating class of 2022.

(About SIBM, Bengaluru: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Bengaluru was established in 2008 as a constituent of Symbiosis International University (Deemed) with the aim of imparting world-class education to students and transforming them into top-notch leaders of the corporate world. At SIBM-B, eminent faculty from across the country, holistic learning-focussed pedagogy, passion-driven students and world-class facilities meet the epicenter of knowledge to create the future business leaders.)

