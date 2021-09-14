Sky Wire Broadcast partners with MiNE Media making LIVE streaming easier in India

One of country's leading importers of a wide range Audio-Video & broadcast equipment, Sky Wire Broadcast has recently joined hands with MiNE Media (4G Bonding Video Solution Provider), a Chinese firm that offers lightweight and convenient devices for LIVE streaming and newsgathering.

The collaboration with MiNE Media will allow the company to introduce both fixed and portable encoding devices i.e. 4G Bonding Video Encoder Mine Q-8 and M4 Mini Bonding Router to the Indian market. The products utilize cutting-edge video encoding technologies to deliver a superior LIVE streaming experience with while using the lowest bandwidth. The usage of bonded IP networks including cloud networks, Wi-Fi, 4G & 5G networks, and Ethernet make their products one of their kind.

Avinsh Singh founded Sky Wire Broadcast in 2012 with a vision to provide Indian clients with high-quality TV Broadcast Solutions, solutions for EduTech and online Education businesses, News Channel Set-up, TV Channel Setup and Registration among many other services. The company is now taking measures to expand the horizon of its services by entering the LIVE Streaming market.

Talking about this confederation, Avnish Singh said, "We are constantly evolving our firm by introducing new technologies to manifest a strong foothold in the domain. With this tie-up, we are introducing an excellent state-of-the-art product which substantially elevates the LIVE streaming process for broadcasters and content creators. The media today demands ways to enhance the quality they deliver to its audience, and ours is just a measure to provide them a dynamic product which offers latest tech at an affordable price."

Owing to the current restrictions on travel and people's movement across India, live streaming has witnessed significant growth in India. There are a number of live streaming services in India and the numbers are increasing with every passing day. While around 70 million viewers watched the FIFA World Cup on Sony Live, a total of 462 million people watched the latest season of IPL on their devices over the cour e of the entire season. These numbers alone are enough to predict the bright future of live streaming in India. So, when a premium company like Sky Wire Broadcast is joining hands with MiNE Media (4G Bonding Video Solution Provider), they are expecting to bring a live video revolution in India.

This story is provided by The PRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor