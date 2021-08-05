Smaaash re-opened with fresh concepts and never seen before gaming experience

After receiving overwhelming success and response across India, Smaaash is back again to rekindle your childhood memories, as now it is reopened in Gurugram, Chandigarh, and Bombay everywhere with all the security measures.

All sports enthusiasts can experience unique adrenaline rush with a variety of highly advanced games like Go carting, 10 pin Bowling, 9D Ride to Jurassic Park and much more, at this outlet. One of the biggest attractions is undoubtedly its Smaaash Go carting track.

To top it all, there is romantic UV-lit Twilight Bowling alley and mouth smacking food and beverage.

On the Re-opening of their Pitstop center, Shripal Morakhia (Chief Imagination Officer, Smaaash) said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our patrons for making Smaaash a great success. We are very happy to bring to this city, a never seen before gaming experience with fresh concepts, powerful simulative technology and innovative design. Maintaining the perfect balance between virtual and real, the interactive experience at Smaaash lets everyone escape to a different world and play out their dreams. We hope to inspire and bring about smiles to the fun loving audiences with our unique and aspirational experiences."

