Smart Value Limited partners with Olympian Ravi Kumar Dhaiya (Silver Medalist - Tokyo Olympics) as the Brand Ambassador

Smart Value Limited, one of the leading Direct Selling Organizations in India helping society by providing high-quality health products for the past 21 years.

The brand is happy to announce its partnership with Olympian Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver Medalist - Tokyo Olympics) as the Brand Ambassador for SmartValue and its Nourish range of products.

is one of the leading brands in the health and nutrition segment. The association with the Olympian is in line with SmartValue's focus on the health and nutrition category targeting every Individual for better health and immunity. This partnership with Olympian Ravi Kumar Dahiya has triggered a positive boost to the health and wellness category. There is increased awareness of nutritional products post-Covid and hence people are taking health supplements as a part of their dietary needs.

Considering the online medium as the need of the hour, the company has come up with a concept of a platform called , where the associates can log in and place their orders from the convenience of their home and the product will be delivered at their doorstep. SmartValue is committed to the convenience and value for its customers, be it product quality or product availability. Under the supervision of visionary leaders MD Mr S. Krishnamourthy, Director Mrs Nirmala Arora, and COO Mr Trimurthy Ragi, the company is poised to achieve new heights of success. The company is continuously improvising on the product quality and the range of products to provide customers with the best experience possible.

The portfolio features ingredients like Neem, Tulsi, Omega 3, Noni, Vitamins D3 and C etc., which are known to help support and increase one's immunity. The immune system protects the body against destructive invaders and helps the body recover faster. "At SmartValue, we always inspire our clients to highlight self-care," said the management of SmartValue Ltd. "Especially during such times as we all continue to fight the deadly coronavirus, it's important to be mindful and make knowledgeable choices. Our immune health boosters and vitamins, along with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep each night, can be a powerful blend to care for your overall health."

The immunity products from SmartValue include Ayurvedic Supplements, , and Juices. Some of them include Neem tablets, Giloy tablets, Ashwagandha capsules, Spirulina capsules, Iron and Folic capsules, Vitamin C non-chewable tablets, range of Noni Juices, Amla with Honey, Aloe Vera with Honey and many more.

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor