SMEF's Brick School of Architecture to organize International Conference on 'Blurred Boundaries: In Search of an Identity'

SMEF's Brick School of Architecture is organizing an International Conference on the theme "Blurred Boundaries: In search of an Identity" on 24th, 25th and 26th September, that brings together 19 experts across 13 countries and 5 international universities.

The aim of the conference is to trigger a discourse and provide a platform for investigation of robust processes of exploration 'in search of an identity' in the urban and architectural realm within a global consciousness.

Pooja Misal, Founder Director of SMEF's BRICK School of Architecture, "The 3-day online conference is designed to combine learning from Research and Design. A 'Call for Papers' was organized and received a response in the form of 145 plus Abstract and 75 Full Papers. An International Design Competition was also floated for Students on 'The Pandemic Memorial, of remembrance and reflections' for which we received 70 plus entries from India and abroad. We have got an overwhelming response of 500 plus registration for the conference. It will be such an interesting and informative session for students as well as new entrants in the field. We are looking forward to more students joining the conference to gain deeper insight into the subject - architecture and design."

The school was started in 2013 and since then, the only objective has been to provide the best to their students in terms of technology, faculty and making sure that they get the best exposure and practical knowledge.

The 3 days are curated such that Day 1 includes two Keynote addresses by Ar. Jacob van Rijs from MVRDV, Netherlands and Ar. Ernesto Klingenberg from Spain and three sessions on presentations of academic research papers on diverse sub themes presided by session chairs. Day 2 would include two panel discussions with eminent architects, academicians and subject experts deliberating on key topics around the theme of the conference and two sessions with paper presentations. The third day would begin with a Keynote address by Ar. Md. Rafiq Azam from Bangladesh followed by Design juries with the finalists of the Design Competition. The day will end with a Keynote address by Ar. Christopher Benninger from Pune followed by an award ceremony.

The conference would open gateways of investigating means to reinvent our transforming identities for a responsible, responsive and resilient way forward. It offers a wonderful opportunity to academicians, practising professionals and students of Architecture, Design and connected disciplines to broaden their horizons and partake in intellectual discussions around the overarching theme. Conference Registration Link: .

