Sri Adhikari Brothers Group partners with DistroTV to reach UK, Europe and US

Sri Adhikari Brothers Group has joined hands with DistroScale, a media technology company based in California, to expand its digital presence further around the globe.

DistroTV is the US's largest, independent free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform and internationally available. The partnership between the two companies will result in the network channels of Sri Adhikari Brothers' Group like India's no. 1 Music and Youth Channel Mastiii, leading Bhojpuri channel Dabangg and No. 1 Marathi music channel Maiboli now reaching out to international audiences of UK, Europe and USA.

This can prove to be a very big step in the globalization of the network channels. With the growing consumption of content, being able to reach a new global audience is a sign of how far the four decade old media group has come. This group has a rich history and a solid foundation in the Indian Media Industry.

On this association, Kailashnath Adhikari, Business Head of the Group said, "We are very happy to enter into this partnership which will enable us to reach foreign audiences and our Indian Diaspora settled abroad. Our aim is to not only promote our network channels but also our country through the content we air globally."

He further added, "We look forward to delivering more diverse and engaging content to both our indigenous and global audiences in the future too. Our prime commitment is to ensure customer satisfaction and entertainment and we will continue to work in that direction tirelessly."

Sri Adhikari Brothers Group's channels, like Mastiii, join DistroTV's recently released channel bundle, DistroTV Desi, which is initially offering 15 plus premier Southeast Asian channel content for free - no subscription or registration necessary.

This bundle is expected to grow exponentially over the coming weeks and will be available across the US, UK, Europe, and Canada and offer viewers a variety of diverse content focusing on news, entertainment and lifestyle geared towards the Desi (Southeast Asian - Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan) population abroad.

"We are always looking to grow and diversify our channel content to meet the needs of our rapidly expanding audience," says Navdeep Saini, Co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership with Sri Adhikari Brothers Group is allowing us to do just that and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them join our 150+ growing channel lineup."

"Our growing audiences in the US, Canada, and UK can now watch and enjoy the latest and retro Bollywood musical hits on Mastiii TV, available as a free live 24x7 channel on DistroTV on the web or any device," says Rajesh Nair, Vice President of Business Development and Content Acquisition at DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "We look forward to scaling up this partnership with Mastiii TV and bringing popular Hindi film music to audiences in the West."

