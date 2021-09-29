SRL Diagnostics organizes a 'Free Cardiac Screening Camp' at Mumbai Airport to commemorate World Heart Day

On the occasion of World Heart Day, SRL Diagnostics - one of India's leading diagnostic chains - is organising a free cardiac screening camp at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Terminal 2), Mumbai.

The heart screening camp that is located both at the arrival and departure halls of the airport, started on 28th September midnight and is operational till 29th September midnight. The camp kiosk will offer complimentary testing of lipid profile (Cholesterol Total, HDL, LDL, LDL/HDL Ratio, Cholesterol Total/HDL Ratio) and Random Sugar to all. With alarming rise in the number of people suffering from heart ailments in India, the camp is intended to raise awareness about heart-related illnesses and what precautions and lifestyle modifications might improve heart health.

Sharing details about the expansion, Anand K, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRL Diagnostics said, "According to public health estimates, the silent epidemic of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of mortality among Indians. In the last one year, we have witnessed non-communicable illnesses have taken a back seat. Afraid to seek ongoing care for their hearts, many heart patients have delayed routine check-ups. Therefore, on this World Heart Day, we urge people to not to neglect non-Covid illnesses. As the COVID cases are receding, we encourage people to take charge of their health with preventive screenings."

"Being one of the largest diagnostics chain in the country, we are committed to create community awareness about heart issues thereby reducing the burden of heart disease and preventable deaths in the country," he added.

Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by making alterations in behavioral risk factors such as the use of tobacco, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity, and harmful alcohol use. It is essential to detect cardiovascular disease as early as possible to begin management with counseling and medicines.

The field of cardiology is divided into two parts: prevention and treatment. The goal of World Heart Day is to consistently remind the public about the importance of cardiac disease prevention. Earlier this year, the Indian Olympic Association teamed up with SRL Diagnostics as a 'Lab Diagnostics Partner' to facilitate services to athletes and officials competing in the Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Games.

SRL Diagnostics is one of the leading diagnostic chains in India providing quality service via an efficient network of labs and customer touch points spread across 600+ Cities, 30 States and Union Territories. Rooted in our 25-year legacy of Accuracy, Transparency, Empathy and Innovation, we take pride in helping our customers on their path to better health by providing them the services of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

The company has the largest number of NABL and CAP accredited labs in the country, serving close to 13 million customers, conducting more than 30 million tests annually via an extensive network of 400+ labs including two global reference labs in its network - Mumbai and Delhi/NCR and 2 Regional Reference labs in Bangalore and Kolkata.

Today, SRL employs more than 6,000 people, most of them who are doctors, PhDs, scientists, and technical staff, striving every day to deliver solutions that help make people healthier. SRL Diagnostics is at the forefront of diagnostics technology and expertise servicing customers through physical network of labs coupled with digital capabilities and home collection facilities. The company caters to international markets like South Asia, Africa, Dubai and other parts of Middle East.

For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor