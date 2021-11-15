'Sugar and Spice and Everything that's not so nice'- A book that reflects upon a Serial Entrepreneur's Journey of Start-Ups: Authored by G. Ramachandran

The book is a refreshing take on start-ups. The author Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan has drawn on his immense experience and learnings and painted an extremely realistic picture of start-ups.

While delineating his success stories, he has also dwelled on the downside of the start-ups by narrating incidents from his failed ventures. He has painted the canvas of the start-up culture with rich hues of anecdotes and his valuable insights.

In the modern-day world riddled with entrepreneurial ventures and chest thumping success stories, this book acquaints you with this journey in its entirely, thread bare and real. This book without being instructional, judgmental, or biased, guides entrepreneurs in their start-up journey.

GR with all his entrepreneurial wisdom seeks to address the various myths regarding start-ups. One pertinent one that he dispels is that a successful entrepreneur needs to be armed with great ideas. Successful start-ups go well beyond just ideas and their categorization into two distinct compartments- good and bad. The nurturing of ideas and adaptation to the modern environment is crucial.

An idea, bred in a conducive external and internal environment coupled with the necessary entrepreneurial skills catapults to success in no time or else sinks into quick oblivion never to be resurrected again.

It is a must read for all aspiring entrepreneurs as well as those who have stated their journey, are mid-way into it, those facing crisis situations or even those who are highly successful.

Extract from the Book

During my adventure packed journey, I was knocked down, lifted, flung to the nadir, catapulted to success, yes, I have seen and braved it all. The lens of my start-up vision is now crystal clear and my observations in this book practical and realistic. I have interspersed my narrative with anecdotes, and real-life situation.

If you are a start-up enthusiast, my entrepreneurial journey will be that beacon of lights that shows you the road ahead. The topography is a challenging one. It is dotted with twists and turns, highs and lows but incredibly satisfying. My journey will be the precursor to arm you with a solid road map for converting your start-up dream to successful reality!

To know ALL about start-ups, start here! The book is currently available online on Amazon India and here is the link to grab the copy:

