SUGAR Cosmetics launches its 'Bold And Free' campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu

SUGAR Cosmetics - one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands of the country launched their latest campaign coined as #BoldAndFree featuring actress, Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday, 22nd September.

Campaign link:

With Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu as the face of the campaign, it is off to an aggressive start with both simultaneous launches on television, print and OOH. This will be further amplified across various mainstream digital and social media channels. The OOH campaign will go live PAN India including metro cities and major Tier I & II cities. The TV Commercial will be aired nationwide in 8 languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu across all prime electronic channels. Taapsee has also made the official announcement on her Instagram profile as she posted the TVC. With over a decade of experience working in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil-language films, Taapsee is known for a wide variety of powerful roles that she has portrayed in women-centric films such as Haseen Dilruba, Thappad, Badla, Pink and Manmarziyaan among others.

SUGAR Cosmetics' #SUGARxTaapsee #BoldAndFree Campaign is a celebration of the brand's philosophy of empowering women to look beyond societal approvals and be comfortable, confident & bold in their own skin. The narrative of the TV Commercial plays on how we always subconsciously keep seeing ourselves in the mirror and are conscious of how we look. This need for approval - be it that of society or even the mirror we look into - always makes us second-guess how beautiful we "feel" - and this needs to change. With this campaign, SUGAR urges its patrons and viewers to break free from that urge of getting approvals to feel and look good because one does not need the validation of a mirror of society to feel beautiful and complete.

While Taapsee stunningly brings forth this thought in the TVC, the OOH campaign helps create more opportunities for the brand's messaging to be absorbed and create a larger impact with the audience.

Speaking on this campaign collaboration, Taapsee Pannu said, "I love how SUGAR is a bold, aspirational yet an accessible brand that caters to vivacious, independent women, creating a varied range of face, eyes, lips and skin products to suit all skin colours and types. Working in Bollywood, it is very important to be versatile, to be able to take on any character with ease and SUGAR Cosmetics is that versatile hero in the beauty industry! Just as I take on various characters in my movies, SUGAR's products are designed to take on and suit every Indian skin tone making the wearer look beautiful and confident in her own skin. My absolute favourite are the SUGAR lipsticks - love how every colour suits & vibes with the real me. So, if you're looking for long lasting beauty products to keep up with the unstoppable you and your on-the-go lifestyle, just try SUGAR Cosmetics!"

Founded in 2015, SUGAR Cosmetics is currently present in 10,000+ stores across 130+ cities, along with a robust digital presence through the brand-owned website and app. SUGAR currently offers 550+ products in makeup and skincare and is known for their matte lipsticks, bold eyeliners, stick foundation, face palettes and more. Their social media popularity has also built a fan following for more than 5 million across all channels.

"It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Taapsee to the family! Today, SUGAR is the makeup choice for all bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. At SUGAR, we believe in chasing dreams and being unstoppable. We love making beauty fun and constantly aim at creating clutter-breaking personas. When we look at Taapsee, we see someone who is self-made - with the same bold, cheerful and fearless attitude that SUGAR resonates with. We're super excited to have her on board for our #BoldAndFree Campaign, and can't wait to create magic, one look at a time!" added Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics.

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor