Sundaram Finance Holdings picks 8.3 pc more stake in Mind Srl of Italy

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SFHL) said on Monday its board of directors has approved an additional investment of up to two million euros (about Rs 17.57 crore) to pick 8.3 per cent stake in Mind Srl of Italy which manufactures composite materials components for automotive, aerospace and medical sectors.

SFHL's stake in Mind will now increase from 40.6 per cent to 48.9 per cent. "The additional investment will be in the form of cash consideration excluding costs if any to be incurred," SFHL said in a statement.

"Upon receipt of all necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, the proposed investment is likely to be completed by end of September 2021."Promoted by its three founders, Francesco Varrasi, Denis Luci and Pietro Pometti, Mind has over the years established long-term relationships with some marquee oustomers in the automotlve domaln with a focus on motorsport segment, along with a small presence in aerospace and medical segments.

Its revenue moved up to 4.45 million euros in 2020 from 3.96 million euros in 2019 and 6.34 million euros in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

