Sunita Aggarwal opens new branch of SRA Pilates Fitness in Bandra West, Mumbai

After successfully running her Pilates studio in Chembur, Mumbai for almost 4 years, Sunita Aggarwal has now launched a new branch of SRA Pilates Fitness in Bandra West. The new studio is located at 303, Silver Pearl, Waterfield Road, Opposite China Gate, Bandra West, Mumbai. It is a fully equipped Pilates studio. It provides the best Pilates workout and has all the latest equipment such as Cadillac, Trapeze Tower, CoreAlign, Ladder Barrel, Combo Chair, Exo Chair, Ped O Pull and Bodhi, to name a few.

Talking on the launch of the new branch, Sunita Aggarwal shares, "I am so happy to share that SRA Pilates Fitness is now in Bandra, the heart of Mumbai city. This has been possible only with the trust that my clients have shown in me. Now we have two branches and we are looking forward to many more in coming future."

Sunita Aggarwal is a certified Balanced Body, USA and Fletcher Practioner. She is also a Booty Barre Practioner, learned from Tracy Millet. She has learnt nutrition along with sport nutrition from ACSM. With Pilates, Sunita also helps people suffering with Slip disc, Knee surgery, Cervical scoliosis, Sciatica and many other issues.

SRA Pilates Fitness has received several testimonies from Sunita Aggarwal's happy clients. One of her clients shares, "About 3 months back, I was a regular at the orthopaedic trying to get my left knee repaired. I had given up and subconsciously accepted that this niggling pain is now married to me. Exactly 4 sessions of Pilates and I realised that the pain which was bothering me for months was gone. It just disappeared."

Adds another client, "I had a back injury and my doctor recommended that I should join Pilates to speed up my recovery. At first, I was a bit hesitant, cause I've only done weight training in the past, but I still went ahead and enrolled to give it a try and I'm glad I did. You don't realise how stiff your body is until you do this. Sunita Aggarwal is just so passionate and professional when it comes to Pilates, from carefully assessing my injury and then making sure I get better every session to checking in the next day to see how the workout has helped me and also systematically managing time slots based on my preference. It's been 2 months since I started and I feel much better in terms of flexibility which helps take the pressure off my spine and I'm very thankful to her."

For more details, follow SRA Pilates Fitness at -

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor