Symbiosis MBA in Digital and Telecom Management opens registrations for SNAP 2021

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is amongst one of India's leading educational universities imparting quality education for over 51 years. Symbiosis has now opened the registration for MBA programmes via SNAP 2021.

SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test) is a common entrance test for admission in MBA in Digital and Telecom Management by SIDTM (formerly SITM).

SIDTM offers a blended programme comprised of learning in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as in the Digital Technology Management domain. With this, SIDTM has excelled to provide excellent career opportunities for the past 25 years.

Over the years SIDTM has successfully brought a 100% placement record for eligible students since inception (1996).

SIDTM brings up a number of recruiters in the institution like Accenture, Capgemini, EY, Cognizant, Protiviti, Deloitte, KPMG, Salesforce, IBM India Pvt Ltd., Wipro Infotech, and many more. SIDTM recorded the Highest CTC of 16.55 LPA and an Average CTC of 10 LPA. It has also provided excellent International Placements to students for the batch 2019-21.

SIDTM has also been ranked the 4th best school in Pune, 11th best B institution in the West Zone, and 21st Best-B-School in India by THE WEEK.

The pedagogy at SIDTM aims to build industry-recognized certificates, workshops, network management, and value-added programmes, with the clarity of the concepts of digital, finance, IT, and marketing logic.

They offer MBA in Digital and Telecom Management Programme with three different specializations- Analytics and Finance, Marketing and Finance, and Systems and Finance. The primary objective of the institute is to build a better future in various industries that have been affected nowadays due to digital technologies.

SIDTM has an IBM Analytics lab and it also offers courses in line with it. The Analytics specialization lays a strong focus on various tools being used by the industry. With added additional in-demand industry certifications, and research projects.

The Marketing and Finance Specialization at SIDTM scores the perfect balance at being a technology and marketing domain. The programme offers subjects on marketing as well as technical aspects in relation to marketing.

The Systems and Finance specialization at SIDTM offers a unique blend of business and technology to deal with the challenges of the widespread adoption of digitization and digital technologies. Students in the Systems specialization get exclusive opportunities to do experiential learning with the help of labs like the CISCO Lab, AWS Lab and UiPath lab etc.

The programme offered by the institute integrates a competitive learning environment through a broad curriculum encompassing classroom teaching, valuable industry inputs, seminars, workshops, research projects, and a myriad of extracurricular activities. The main focus is on all-round development of the individual which includes improving communication skills, nurturing teamwork.

The vision of the institution focuses on promoting international understanding through quality education, and the mission is to inculcate the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), it aims to contribute towards knowledge generation and dissemination and to promote ethical and value-based learning. The institution believes to instill sensitivity amongst the youth towards the community and environment and producing thought-provoking leaders for the society.

The eligibility criteria for SNAP is that any candidate aspiring to join a SIDTM MBA programme offered by any institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) has to take the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP 2021) computer-based test (CBT).

For appearing the test candidate needs to register for SNAP 2021 online and pay the registration fees for the same. The registration fee for SNAP is 1950, and 1000 for MBA (Digital and Telecom Management).

The test comprises 3 sections including general English: (reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability), Analytical & logical reasoning & quantitative, data interpretation, and data sufficiency.

Dr CA Abhijit Chirputkar, Director of SIDTM says, "SIDTM (Formerly SITM) is the pioneer institute in imparting managerial education in the field of Digital and Telecom Management. The programme offered by the institute integrates a competitive learning environment through a broad curriculum encompassing classroom teaching, valuable industry inputs, research projects, seminars, workshops, and a myriad of extracurricular activities."

